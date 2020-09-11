Clayton starts: The Birmingham City XI that Karanka should play v Brentford tomorrow

Birmingham face a tough start in the Sky Bet Championship as they take on Brentford this weekend but it will be a good early indicator of where they are as they face a side fancied by many to challenge for promotion again.

The Blues have seen plenty of change of the summer window with Aitor Karanka coming in as manager and he has been putting a squad together that he hopes will challenge at the right end of the table.

Ahead of the clash, then, we’re taking a look at the side we think he could decide to play against the Bees:

Ahead of the clash, Aitor Karanka has offered some team news concerning some of his squad.

Lukas Jutkiewicz could well be involved in some capacity, though it seems hard to see him playing for a full 90 minutes and perhaps Adan George will lead the line as he did against Cambridge United.

Ivan Sanchez is also in contention to start having linked up with the squad about a week ago to start training, whilst Jeremie Bela has recovered from his injury to be ready for this one.

Jonathan Leko remains out, as does Josh McEachran whilst Karanka has said that Gary Gardner is making good progress but this game might come a little too soon for him to be involved.

Birmingham lost to Cambridge United last time out in the League Cup so we may see a couple of changes, though at this early point in the season it’s still hard to predict the exact XI Karanka favours.

Here, though, we can see Marc Roberts coming back into the side for George Friend, whilst Adam Clayton could well get a start after coming on last weekend.