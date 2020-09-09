Clause set to be triggered with Man Utd’s Dan James that’ll affect Swansea City

Manchester United will have to pay £1million to Swansea City for Daniel James’ next appearance for the club, according to The Athletic.

James joined United from Swansea last summer, arriving at Old Trafford on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £15million.

The Wales international has since made 46 appearances across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, scoring four goals and registering seven assists for the Red Devils.

33 of those appearances have come in the Premier League whilst a further six appearances have come in the Europa League, but the emergence of Mason Greenwood has seen him fall down the pecking order.

Nevertheless, Swansea City are set to benefit if James makes another appearance of 20 minutes or more for United, which would result in the Red Devils paying Swansea a further £1million, as per the Athletic.

United start their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace in 10 days’ time, where James will be hoping to feature and help the Red Devils pick up their first three points of the season.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a financial boost for Swansea.

They will be delighted with James’ progress at United thus far. He started the season really well, but he tailed off towards the end of the campaign.

Mason Greenwood is now ahead of James in the pecking order, but with United looking to win trophies this term, James should get game time in the cup competitions.