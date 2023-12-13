Sunderland's managerial search is ongoing, and the talk is really only surrounding one potential candidate right now.

It is not caretaker boss Mike Dodds though, who has led the Black Cats to two victories over Leeds United and West Brom since he stepped up in the wake of Tony Mowbray's exit from the Stadium of Light, and the 37-year-old currently has the Wearside club positioned inside the play-off places of the Championship.

And one candidate has seemingly fallen away, with Swedish coach Kim Hellberg - the 35-year-old who has done tremendous work with IFK Varnamo in his native country - confirming that despite talks with the club, he will not be Mowbray's successor, with it being likely that he stays in Scandinavia with Hammarby.

The man who is all the rage right now though is Will Still, who has been carving out quite a repuation for himself in France with Stade de Reims.

A Belgian-born Englishman, Still has Reims in eighth position in the Ligue 1 standings and has emerged as a real top target in the last week for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Multiple reports this week have emerged on Still engaging in talks with Sunderland and offering himself to the club despite claiming to want to stay in France, with a meeting said to have taken place in London on Monday with Black Cats officials.

And a fresh update has come out on Reims' stance on Still's potential departure - but it won't help Sunderland in the short-term.

Will Still can leave Stade de Reims for a set price in summer of 2024

RMC Sport reported on Wednesday that a clause was inserted in Still's extended contract in June which allows him to depart the Stade Auguste Delaune in the summer of 2024 - potentially even for absolutely no fee at all.

However, that last point has been refuted in a fresh report issued by L'Equipe, who claim that there is a clause in Still's contract that kicks in during the summer of next year once the 2023-24 season finishes, but compensation would still have to be paid by another club for the 31-year-old's services.

That figure though is less than what a Sunderland or another club would have to pay for Still's services at this current moment in time, with Reims able to demand whatever they see fit for their highly-rated boss.

Whether Sunderland pay the money needed remains to be seen, but it could see them move on to other options.

Sunderland need to stick to their plan and not go with Dodds

The temptation may be there for the Sunderland hierarchy to keep on with interim boss Dodds after two big results, but going down that route doesn't always necessarily end well.

Clearly there is a type of coach that Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman have been looking for and it is one that is well-versed in Europe, plays attractive football, is young and wants to work with young players.

Still would tick all the boxes, but it all depends on whether the Black Cats want to cough up the money and if Still actually wants the job - you'd assume he does though if he has travelled to England for talks.

If not Still though, the search must continue for a coach that does tick Sunderland's boxes as there will be plenty out there wanting to jump at the chance to manage such a big club.