Highlights It's still unclear where Jamie Vardy's future lies as he keeps everyone guessing, even those close to him like Claudio Ranieri.

Despite Vardy being out of contract soon, talks for a new deal are ongoing, adding excitement to his next move.

At 37, Vardy remains a valuable target for clubs due to his impactful performance, creating anticipation around his decision.

It seems Jamie Vardy is giving little away about his future even to those he has close connections with.

That's after his former Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri, admitted the striker has not told him what his plans are for next season.

This campaign has been a successful one for Vardy and the Foxes, who have won promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners at the first attempt.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not that will ultimately represent one final last hurrah with Leicester for Vardy, and it seems Ranieri is unclear on the situation as well.

Ranieri responds to question on Vardy future

As things stand, Vardy is set to be out of contract at Leicester at the end of this season, which does of course mean he could leave the club for nothing in the coming months.

The 37-year-old though, seems unlikely to retire, and the Foxes have opened talks with him about a new contract.

However, Vardy was also spotted in Italy at the weekend, where he was present to watch Como - who can count the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas among their backers - secure promotion back to Serie A for the first time in over 20 years.

Now though, it seems Ranieri, who is currently working in the Italian top-flight as manager of Cagliari, is unsure as to what the future holds for his former player.

When asked if he knows what the 37-year-old's plans are, Ranieri - who famously managed Leicester and Vardy to the Premier League title in 2016 - was quoted by Leicestershire Live as saying:

"I don't know that. No, he didn't call me. I don't think he even has my Italian number. I don't know if Fabregas is interested in him. But I'm certainly glad to see all my players who fought for the title with me in England."

To date, Vardy has made 464 appearances in all competitions for Leicester, scoring 190 goals and providing 66 assists in that time.

In total, he has won one Premier League and two Championship titles at The King Power Stadium, as well as an FA Cup and Community Shield.

Vardy one to watch this summer

It does feel as though the future of Vardy is certainly going to be something to keep an eye on over the course of the next few months.

At 37-years-old, he is obviously approaching the latter stages of his career, but as he has shown for Leicester this season, he is still more than capable of making a big and important impact on the pitch.

Jamie Vardy 2023/24 Championship stats for Leicester - from SofaScore Appearances 35 Goals 17 Shots on Target per Game 0.9 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 75% Dribble Success Rate 50% Duel Success Rate 48%

That certainly makes him an appealing target for other clubs, especially when he is available on a free transfer, and the fact that his profile could generate extra interest for other clubs who are able to sign him.

However, he also has a big decision to make when it comes to the prospect of extending his time at Leicester.

On the one hand, Vardy may see this as the chance to end his time with the club on a big high, with the Championship title.

Contrary to that though, another chance to show what he can do in the Premier League with the club, may also be very tempting.

As a result, there is still a lot for him to consider, and deciding either way is unlikely to be easy, given how long and strong his connection with Leicester has been.

With that in mind, it might not be surprising if the fact Ranieri does not know what Vardy will be doing next season, is at least in part down to the fact that Vardy does not know himself.