Claudio Ranieri has claimed he is sorry to see Enzo Le Fee depart AS Roma this January amid his move to Sunderland.

According to The Northern Echo, the player is on his way to the Wearside outfit in order to complete his move to the club.

It is believed that the midfielder will arrive on an initial loan deal, but that a permanent option worth £20 million will be triggered if Sunderland gains promotion to the Premier League.

His arrival will be a big boost to Régis Le Bris’ side, with the team fighting for a top two spot in the Championship this season.

Enzo Le Fee - AS Roma league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 6 (4) 0 As of January 10th

Claudio Ranieri bids farewell to Sunderland signing

Ranieri has expressed his sadness at Le Fee departing Roma this month following the agreement with Sunderland.

The Italian has confirmed that the player said his goodbyes on Thursday, and that he understands the decision to leave because it’s one he made when he was still competing with Roma.

“As far as Le Fée is concerned, he should go.

“[Thursday] he said goodbye to me and I must say I was sorry to let him go.

“I am sincere. I told him that he had the bad luck to experience a change of coach.

“I never had the opportunity to really try him out because I had to prioritise right away.

“But I liked the boy, and a lot.

“As I've said before, those who aren't happy to be here, those who suffer too much, I understand.

“He is young, and it is natural.

“I too, many years ago, left Roma for the same reason.

“In those days there wasn't a long bench: there was the goalkeeper, the twelfth and the thirteenth. I was fifth, sixth, a full-back, and I was asking myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ So I left.

“He did the same. He wants to play.

“He went down the ladder, like I did by going to Catanzaro in Serie B.

“He went to Serie B in England, where he found his old coach who knows him well and will play him.

“We have two scenarios: if they don't buy him, we will get back a player who has done six months in the Championship, a hard, fast, competitive and important league.

“Surely he will be a more mature player.

“If instead Sunderland buys him, we will have made a positive capital gain for the club.

“Those were our assessments.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently fourth in the Championship table, just two points behind second place Burnley after 26 games played.

Le Bris has made a big impact on the club since joining in the summer, turning around the club after their underwhelming 16th place finish in the prior campaign.

The Black Cats face competition for a top two spot from the likes of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Next up for Sunderland is an FA Cup clash against Stoke City on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Enzo Le Fee signing is exciting for Sunderland

Le Fee was considered a very young and exciting talent prior to his move to Roma, having performed well at Lorient and Rennes in France.

Le Bris will know Le Fee well, having managed him at Lorient during the 2022/23 campaign, which saw the team come 10th in the Ligue 1 table.

While it’s been a difficult period for the 24-year-old in Italy, he still has plenty of potential, and can certainly aid Sunderland’s promotion bid.

Bringing him in on loan is a great deal for the Black Cats, and the £20 million fee will be more than worth it if it means he helps the team gain promotion to the Premier League.