‘Classy’, ‘What a player’ – Many Stoke City fans are loving this man’s recent showing v Birmingham City

Stoke City played out a goalless draw against Birmingham City yesterday, with both sides remaining unbeaten this Championship campaign.

After a five-goal thriller on the opening day, Stoke were unable to break down a resolute Birmingham back-line, who have been revitalised under Lee Bowyer.

In the other direction, the threat posed by The Blues’ attackers was nullified by a young Stoke back three, consisting of the 21-year-old pair of Leo Ostigard and Ben Wilmot, with Harry Souttar emerging as the most senior player in the back-line at 23.

Wilmot, who joined the Staffordshire club for a seemingly nominal £1.5 million fee this summer, has been mightily impressive in Stoke colours.

The young defender joined The Potters from Watford in late June, after not being able to pave his way into the starting XI beyond Christmas.

Wilmot enjoyed an excellent start to the 2020/21 campaign, but became a victim of Watford changing managers midway through the season, and therefore a differing philosophy.

The 21-year-old is a graduate of the Stevenage academy before he made the short journey to Vicarage Road back in the summer of 2018.

Here, we take a look at how some Stoke City fans reacted to Wilmot’s performance against The Blues yesterday…

Well done Ben — Neil J. Price (@NJPELITE) August 14, 2021

love it you — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) August 14, 2021

You played well, good luck next week 🙏🏼 — ✯ (@scfcSZN) August 14, 2021

What a player man 🤩 — Dan (@DannyPenfold) August 14, 2021

Proper classy hard working performance today @BenWilmot6 ! Onto the next one 🔴⚪️ — Lyndon Jones (@scfcviking) August 14, 2021

Am amazing clean sheet though Ben. Onto Tuesday. Hint: keep driving forward like you do one the ball cause I see you scoring one of them one day 😉 — Pownzzz (@Pownzzz98) August 14, 2021

You were class as ever Ben — Nathan Jones (@nathj1993) August 14, 2021

It’ll come mate!! Looking like a top defender mate!! Keep it up!! — Marc Almond (@marcalmond7) August 14, 2021