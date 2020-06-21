‘Classy touch’, ‘Fair play to Cardiff’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Cardiff gesture ahead of kick-off

Leeds United fans have reacted to Cardiff City’s off-field gesture ahead of their lunchtime kick-off today.

The Welsh club welcomed the league leaders today, more than three months after both sides last featured in the Championship. Much has happened in that time, both in and out of football, and both clubs said farewell to some of their own icons of the game.

For Cardiff, it was Peter Whittingham – the club legend tragically lost his life at the age of 35 back in March. As for Leeds, they said farewell to former club legends Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry.

Ahead of today’s game, Cardiff made the kind gesture of laying out banners for all three of the above mentioned names, and it brought about a touching response from Leeds fans.

They deemed it to be a thoughtful and random act of kindness from Cardiff, and here’s what the Leeds’ supporters had to say on twitter ahead of the game:

Nice touch from Cardiff putting the Trevor Cherry and Norman Hunter banners out ❤️ #CARLEE #LUFC — logan 🌎☄️💕 (@lufclogan_) June 21, 2020

Nice to see the Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry banners at the Cardiff vs Leeds game today. #Legends #lufc #alaw — Ascending Penguin (@AscendinPenguin) June 21, 2020

Classy touch by @CardiffCityFC remembering Norman hunter & Terry cherry alongside Peter Whittingham 💙⚽💛 @LUFC — Lewisharrison (@Lewisharrison01) June 21, 2020

RIP Trevor Cherry

Also one for Norman Hunter Nice one @CardiffCityFC 👍 pic.twitter.com/FPydl6QrIo — John (@John_MooreMOT) June 21, 2020

Oh boy! The Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry banners have just set me off blubbing. — Rich Gittins (@RichGittins) June 21, 2020

Fair play to Cardiff putting up a tribute flag to Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry 👍👏 #lufc — Wolds White (@woldswhite) June 21, 2020

Leeds legends Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry remembered as well, before a minute of applause took place.#lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) June 21, 2020