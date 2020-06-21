Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Classy touch’, ‘Fair play to Cardiff’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Cardiff gesture ahead of kick-off

Published

10 mins ago

on

Leeds United fans have reacted to Cardiff City’s off-field gesture ahead of their lunchtime kick-off today.

The Welsh club welcomed the league leaders today, more than three months after both sides last featured in the Championship. Much has happened in that time, both in and out of football, and both clubs said farewell to some of their own icons of the game.

For Cardiff, it was Peter Whittingham – the club legend tragically lost his life at the age of 35 back in March. As for Leeds, they said farewell to former club legends Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry.

Ahead of today’s game, Cardiff made the kind gesture of laying out banners for all three of the above mentioned names, and it brought about a touching response from Leeds fans.

They deemed it to be a thoughtful and random act of kindness from Cardiff, and here’s what the Leeds’ supporters had to say on twitter ahead of the game:


