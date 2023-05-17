A pre-match gesture from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has earned him plaudits.

The Sunderland owner posted a message on social media looking to find someone who could use a spare pair of tickets for Tuesday’s play-off semi-final clash with Luton Town.

The Black Cats were looking for all the away support they could find, which included the majority owner of the club pitching in with a helping hand.

In a 15-minute spell, he was able to find two people who could attend the club’s biggest game of the season.

How did Sunderland fare in their play-off semi-final with Luton Town?

Unfortunately for those two supporters, Sunderland fell to a 2-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters successfully overturned a 2-1 first leg deficit that they suffered at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

First half goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer saw Rob Edwards’ side earn their place in the play-off final.

That has consigned Sunderland to another year in the Championship after impressively earning a top six finish under Tony Mowbray.

What does the future hold for Sunderland?

However, despite overachieving relative to pre-season expectations, Mowbray’s position as Sunderland manager is now under question.

A number of potential candidates have been linked as a possible replacement for the 59-year-old as the club prepares for the summer transfer window.

The former Blackburn Rovers manager has become a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light.

His side have played an attractive brand of attacking football, with the youngest squad in the division.

Despite numerous injuries to key players, the club has also punched above its weight by competing for promotion to the Premier League in its first season back in the second tier.

What does this gesture show about Kyril Louis-Dreyfus?

The Sunderland owner is currently under fire due to the speculation over Mowbray’s future with the club, but this shows how involved he is with the running of the club.

The 26-year-old was spotted in the ground during the game and will now be disappointed regarding the poor result that Sunderland suffered.

Planning will already be underway for what the future holds for the team, with a busy summer potentially ahead.

That he was pitching in with helping to fill the away end also shows his determination to help the team in any way he can.

While not every decision will be a popular one, it is clear that he is committed to the club.