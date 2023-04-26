Making the trip north to face Barnsley last night, Ipswich Town knew it was a crucial match in their season.

The Tractor Boys were one point clear of Sheffield Wednesday prior to kick-off, with the match at Oakwell their game in hand over the Owls.

Crucially, despite Barnsley being fourth in the League One standings, Ipswich ran out comfortable winners come the full-time whistle.

Two goals on the brink of half-time put Kieran McKenna's side in a very strong position in the match, with Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst scoring in the 44th and 47th minute respectively.

Conor Chaplin's 81st minute effort then sealed the three points.

Interestingly, after the match, footage of Ipswich Town's Chief Executive Officer Mark Ashton appeared on social media, with the key club figure seen on one of, or the, supporters coaches that the club had taken up to Barnsley.

With the video in question only cutting in halfway through his talk, it is hard to know what was said in his full talk to the club's fans.

However, the over-arching message appeared to be one of gratitude, with Asthon thanking the supporters for making the long mid-week trip and wishing them a safe journey home.

Where are Ipswich in League One now?

With last night having been a game in hand, it was a crucial chance for Ipswich to take a big step towards automatic promotion and having taken all three points, they did that.

With Ipswich winning their game in hand over Sheffield Wednesday, too, the club do remain second in the league standings, one point behind Plymouth Argyle.

However, the Tractor Boys are four points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in third now, meaning they are just one victory away from securing their automatic return to the second tier.

Who do Ipswich have left to play in League One?

That means that a win in either of their remaining games seals promotion, regardless of results elsewhere.

The Tractor Boys face Exeter City at home on Saturday afternoon, and what an occasion it would be at Portman Road were promotion to be secured with a victory there.

If they can't pick up the win, though, results elsewhere could also see them promoted.

If not, they would have to wait until the following weekend when they travel away to Fleetwood Town.

It is looking incredibly good for Ipswich from here, it must be said.