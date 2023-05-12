Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster's dig at Sheffield Wednesday during the Blades' promotion celebrations yesterday has sparked debate among the two sets of fans.

United are heading back to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship in 2022/23 and securing automatic promotion.

The Bramall Lane outfit celebrated with supporters yesterday in Sheffield and couldn't resist having a dig at their local rivals.

After missing out on the two top in League One, Wednesday are set to play the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Peterborough United this evening.

Rhian Brewster aims Sheffield Wednesday dig

During the celebrations, Brewster got on the microphone and conducted the crowd into a rendition of "We hate Wednesday, we hate Wednesday".

The footage, which includes explicit language, has emerged online and proven controversial.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United fans clash

Brewster's dig at the Owls has caught the attention of both sets of supporters and sparked debate.

It's no surprise that Blades fans are loving it...

While Wednesdayites have hit back at United...

And some have taken aim at Brewster...