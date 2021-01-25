‘Classic Sam Allardyce’ – West Brom linked with transfer move for powerful EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town midfielder Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu is a wanted man this month, according to Football Insider.

The Hatters star is apparently attracting the interest of West Brom, Norwich and Swansea City at the moment with him producing some powerful displays in midfield for Luton.

Would he be a good signing for the Baggies, then? Some of our writers at FLW discuss…

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this deal from a West Brom perspective.

The Baggies have struggled with various problems this season, and it’s good to see Sam Allardyce looking to address that issue.

Ruddock-Mpanzu has impressed me whilst with Luton Town in this year’s campaign, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s attracting interest from elsewhere this month.

He’d be more than deserving of a move to a club that is currently in the Premier League.

I’m not sure West Brom would be able to offer him a guaranteed starting spot in their squad, but he’d be a solid option to call upon when needed for the Baggies.

With Norwich also keen on a deal to sign him though, West Brom will have to battle hard to land his signature.

Ben Wignall

There’s no doubt that Ruddock is a key player for Luton, but I’m not entirely sure that he has the cutting edge to make the step up to the Premier League.

He has a lot of energy and is a hard-working cog of Nathan Jones’ system, but I’d want him to be a bit more prolific from midfield if he were to be getting a move to the top tier.

From a positional stand-point though he is appealing in the sense that he can play any midfield role and he can even slot in up-front, as we saw when he netted against Sheffield Wednesday earlier on in the season.

I think this would make more sense in the summer if West Brom get relegated, and I can’t exactly see Luton wanting to sell mid-season when he’s an ever-present in their line-up. I’d be shocked if this happened, but no-one could begrudge him if he got the chance to show what he can do in the Premier League.

Chris Thorpe

Classic Sam Allardyce signing for me.

Ruddock-Mpanzu is the type of physical presence in the midfield that ‘Big Sam’ loves and he would certainly add something different to what the Baggies already have.

I’m sure he would be open to testing himself at the top level after standing out in what is a talented Luton squad, however, the Hatters would surely want a significant fee for the player.

Whether he is good enough for the Premier League is another matter but the fact he is even being linked with such a move shows how far he has come over the last few years.