‘Class’, ‘Unbelievable’, ‘A magician’ – Many Birmingham City fans reveal their best memories of Christophe Dugarry

Christophe Dugarry is still a name which holds so many memories for many a Birmingham City fan, with the enigmatic Frenchman having captured the hearts of many during his short spell with the Blues.

Having turned out for the likes of European giants AC Milan and FC Barcelona over the years, Dugarry eventually made one last career move to the unknown surroundings of Birmingham City during the latter stage of his career, what was to follow was something that Blues fans still talk about today.

QUIZ: The Tuesday self-isolation Birmingham City quiz – Can you get 20 out of 20? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 20 Which year was the club formed in? 1872 1873 1874 1875

Upon joining the then Premier League side, Dugarry duly notched five goals in 16 games for the Blues, thus seeing them preserve their top flight status for another year, whilst also earning the centre forward a place in the club’s hall of fame.

Reflecting on his time at the club yesterday in what they dubbed as ‘Dugarry Day’, the Birmingham City Instagram account posted a message requesting for Blues fans to comment with their best memories of the Frenchman:

Naturally, many supporters responded to the post in their droves via social media.

the_juppster: The partnership he struck up with Geoff Horsfield. It should never have been as effective as it was but they brought out the best in each other. Class.

son_of_britannia: Apparently Steve Bruce had all the players on a rowing machine in a training session once but Christophe looked at him and laughed saying “I’m a footballer, running is better”, then he went and did his own thing.

jeffreyedwardhill: Premier player, top of the class.

scott_holder11: Those were the days. Forssell and Dugarry.

mikemp1691: Southampton at home with my dad in the family stand, one of the best solo performances I’ve seen from a Blues player, unbelievable.

shaunbirmingham: We will never see a player of his quality again. A magician. A joy to witness.

brother_ste: In my first ever game we beat Southampton 3-2, they disallowed a goal, it was still 2-2 and then Dugarry whipped in that free kick.