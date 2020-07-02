‘Class’, ‘Tremendous’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 22-year-old’s midweek performance

Nottingham Forest made it two wins in the space of four days, after defeating Bristol City by a goal to nil on Wednesday night.

The Reds picked up their first win since the return of football against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, and would have been looking to back that up with another three points on Wednesday.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side faced Bristol City, a side who had lost both games since the season’s restart ahead of their trip to the City Ground – and they were to be leaving empty-handed for the third successive game.

After a drab first-half, a piece of magic from Tiago Silva fired Forest into a 1-0 lead, with the Portuguese midfielder lifting a free-kick over the wall and beyond Daniel Bentley to break the deadlock.

On 78 minutes, Forest had an extra-man advantage for the second game running, when Ashley Williams lashed out at Yuri Ribeiro before being shown a straight red card.

It was a battling display from the Reds who were certainly in the wars throughout the encounter.

Matty Cash has several cuts on his face and a black eye following an aerial collision, and Ryan Yates was left bleeding after taking a whack inside the area.

Yates was impressive for the Reds against City, producing a battling, full-blooded display in the middle of the park, after being drafted into the team following his goal at the weekend.

Here’s what Forest fans had to say about his performance…

Anyone still buzzing. Not the prettiest last night but very gutsy and gritty. Back five were exceptional, midfield to be be honest were at best average, yates was the pick. Silva a great goal but not his best game. Ameobi improved and De Costa is proving himself. #nffc — Ardilla Secreta (@jitzjani) July 2, 2020

Anyone who doesn’t say Ryan Yates, were you even watching the game?? — Owen (@NFFC_owen) June 28, 2020

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Ryan Yates is class #nffc — Pondo (@el_pond0) July 1, 2020

Back 4 all great tonight, they are all at top of game, Yates also did a solid job, Grabbs so good in that lone role, and for the first time think we saw some flashes of what Nuno can do, some good touches, still needs to adapt to England but first signs for me of promise…#nffc — Chris W (@trickyterra) July 1, 2020

Doesn't matter how yiu win at this stage of the season. Great freekick from Silva. Also thought Ryan Yates did very well tonight. #NFFC — Sam (@Sam_Rowan) July 1, 2020

Ryan Yates was tremendous tonight — Redjonv2 (@redjonv2) July 1, 2020

Why has Ryan Yates looked like a different player over the last game and a half he’s had? #NFFC — LHT (@TreeceyNFFC) July 1, 2020

I thought Yates was brilliant today #NFFC — Ben (@benhedley01) July 1, 2020

Great 3 points..Didn't have to be pretty..local lads Worrall and Yates holding the fort in great fashion..one bit of utter class was enough…Nuno Costa done well…Great to see Sow back on the field.#NFFC — David Jackson (@lincsboydave) July 1, 2020

Yates and worrall were brilliant tonight. Awful game but who cares #nffc UUUUUU REDDSSS — Tom Smith (@TomSmithLar) July 1, 2020

Worrall, Figs, Ribeiro absolutely class tonight. Da Costa looks pretty decent. Yates so much better too. Good win. #NFFC — Jack (@Inthetop1_nffc) July 1, 2020