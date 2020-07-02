Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest News

‘Class’, ‘Tremendous’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 22-year-old’s midweek performance

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it two wins in the space of four days, after defeating Bristol City by a goal to nil on Wednesday night.

The Reds picked up their first win since the return of football against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, and would have been looking to back that up with another three points on Wednesday.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side faced Bristol City, a side who had lost both games since the season’s restart ahead of their trip to the City Ground – and they were to be leaving empty-handed for the third successive game.

Can you name these 12 Nottingham Forest players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12

Who is this?

After a drab first-half, a piece of magic from Tiago Silva fired Forest into a 1-0 lead, with the Portuguese midfielder lifting a free-kick over the wall and beyond Daniel Bentley to break the deadlock.

On 78 minutes, Forest had an extra-man advantage for the second game running, when Ashley Williams lashed out at Yuri Ribeiro before being shown a straight red card.

It was a battling display from the Reds who were certainly in the wars throughout the encounter.

Matty Cash has several cuts on his face and a black eye following an aerial collision, and Ryan Yates was left bleeding after taking a whack inside the area.

Yates was impressive for the Reds against City, producing a battling, full-blooded display in the middle of the park, after being drafted into the team following his goal at the weekend.

Here’s what Forest fans had to say about his performance…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Class’, ‘Tremendous’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 22-year-old’s midweek performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: