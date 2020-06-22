Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class’, ‘Top player’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to defender’s display v Nottingham Forest

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday snatched a late point in their first game back in competitive action against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough. 

The Owls fell behind in the game though, with Joe Lolley netting his ninth goal of the season for the Reds, as they looked as though they were heading for a crucial three points in the race for promotion.

But Connor Wickham headed home in injury time to see Garry Monk’s side take a point on the day, as they now sit 15th in the Championship table.

One player that has featured regularly for Sheffield Wednesday this season is Dominic Iorfa, with the defender playing the full 90 minutes against Forest on Saturday.

Iorfa took to Twitter following the draw, and was evidently pleased to return to competitive action with the Owls.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Iorfa’s performance on the day against the Reds.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

