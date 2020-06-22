‘Class’, ‘Top player’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to defender’s display v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday snatched a late point in their first game back in competitive action against Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

The Owls fell behind in the game though, with Joe Lolley netting his ninth goal of the season for the Reds, as they looked as though they were heading for a crucial three points in the race for promotion.

But Connor Wickham headed home in injury time to see Garry Monk’s side take a point on the day, as they now sit 15th in the Championship table.

One player that has featured regularly for Sheffield Wednesday this season is Dominic Iorfa, with the defender playing the full 90 minutes against Forest on Saturday.

Iorfa took to Twitter following the draw, and was evidently pleased to return to competitive action with the Owls.

Felt good to be back out there ⚽️💙 pic.twitter.com/i9hH3OtFEC — Dominic Iorfa (@DominicIorfa) June 21, 2020

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Iorfa’s performance on the day against the Reds.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

100% think you should be moved into CM #baller 🦉⚪🔵⚽️ — ross stevens (@RossStevens88) June 21, 2020

My player of the season. We'll be lucky to keep hold of you.🤞 — Billingsley A (blue tick in the post)🇬🇧 (@AndrewB39479708) June 21, 2020

Top player, well done yesterday — DrewCoulthard (@AndrewCoulthard) June 21, 2020

Well played Dom 👍 always a pleasure to watch 💪👏🦉 — Edward Richard (@EdwardM47420532) June 21, 2020

Good to have your immense ability out there Dom.

You have only scratched the surface so far on how good you could be with that quality that you have. — Inskins (@Enigma1867) June 21, 2020

Your something special ❤️ — sync_otter (@harrisonotter1) June 21, 2020

class as always 🦉 — Sean Gemmell (@seangemmell18) June 21, 2020

Great player Dominic love the pace you possess you remind me of @CarltonPalmer #swfc #wawaw — 🦉Locko🦉 (@LockStar9) June 21, 2020

Good to see you & the team back. Onwards and upwards. Up the owls — BartyOwl (@TheBartman277) June 21, 2020

Well played Dom, a great game and good partnership with Julien. Keep going 👍👍 — Tom Dooley (@rmctom380) June 21, 2020

You’re one of the very few good things at our club at the minute — Andrew David Smith (@Cubadsmith) June 22, 2020

