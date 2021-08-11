‘Class throughout’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to 18-year-old’s Tuesday night showing

Birmingham City progressed through to the second round of the Carabao Cup last night, beating Colchester United of League Two 1-0.

18-year-old full-back Marcel Oakley was handed his competitive debut for The Blues during last night’s friendly, proceeding to play 90 minutes.

Not only did his side keep a clean sheet and progress to the next round, but Oakley also scored the sole goal of the game.

Oakley’s 75th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams, sending The Blues into the second round of the cup.

Lee Bowyer made 11 changes to the team that beat Sheffield United 1-0 on the opening day of the season, but despite the victory against Colchester, the former Charlton Athletic man was not too pleased with how his side performed in his post-match interview (as cited by BT Sport): “What we practise every day and bring into the game we didn’t do in the first half and that disappointed me.

“I want players to show me I was wrong in not picking them on Saturday and they didn’t do that.”

Jude Bellingham’s brother, Jobe, also featured in the match day squad to face their League 2 opposition, but the 15-year-old was unable to secure any minutes on the pitch.

Oakley, who was offered his first professional contract earlier on in the year, progressed through the ranks at Birmingham’s academy and embarked on a two-year scholarship programme in July 2019.

Here, are how some Birmingham fans reacted to the 18-year-old’s performance last night…

Man of the match for me, was very solid alongside Gordon as well 👊🏻 https://t.co/LzkEMo4XEh — jdowen (@jackowenn8) August 10, 2021

Played class throughout. Colin gets injured I ain't worried https://t.co/AA6FxKVtJG — shleeZ (@shleebanger) August 10, 2021

What a strike. What a goal. What a debut. https://t.co/rAdTrvMwo8 — 𝚁𝚒𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚎 (@RAL1875) August 10, 2021

Thought he did well tonight as did Gordon and Campbell when he came on. Game as a whole lacked quality but the young lads kept their composure and didn’t look out of place. https://t.co/bHUCUpTB4F — Graham Woodward (@GOWoodward) August 10, 2021

A cracking goal — Jude (@YOUTUBEJD16) August 10, 2021

Brilliant game. Chuffed for the lad — Adam Stott (@Adamstott04) August 10, 2021

Well done Marcel on your debut enjoy the moment buddy KRO 💙💙💙👊 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) August 10, 2021

We have the two best right backs in the league — 𝙀𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙨 ® (@ellisbcfc_) August 10, 2021