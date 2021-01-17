Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Class’ – These Watford fans pay tribute to player who ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ after win over Huddersfield

Published

4 mins ago

on

It was a good day for Watford on Saturday, as they bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Tom Cleverley and Joao Pedro early in the second half were enough to secure all three points for the Hornets, securing Xisco Munoz his second win as Watford boss.

That result means that Watford are now fifth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and one player who particularly impressed on Saturday, was Kiko Femenia.

The right-back linked up brilliantly with Pedro to set up Watford’s second goal, and produced an all-round solid performance to help his side pick up an important three points in the promotion battle.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by fans of Watford as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to sing the praises of Femenia for his contribution to that win.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 29-year-old.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Class’ – These Watford fans pay tribute to player who ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ after win over Huddersfield

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: