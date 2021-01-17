‘Class’ – These Watford fans pay tribute to player who ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ after win over Huddersfield

It was a good day for Watford on Saturday, as they bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Tom Cleverley and Joao Pedro early in the second half were enough to secure all three points for the Hornets, securing Xisco Munoz his second win as Watford boss.

That result means that Watford are now fifth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and one player who particularly impressed on Saturday, was Kiko Femenia.

The right-back linked up brilliantly with Pedro to set up Watford’s second goal, and produced an all-round solid performance to help his side pick up an important three points in the promotion battle.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by fans of Watford as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to sing the praises of Femenia for his contribution to that win.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 29-year-old.

Kiko Femenia is the best right back in the Championship — Aaron (@aaron_bennis10) January 16, 2021

Kiko Femenia class that 2nd half, even if he left this month I’d have no doubt he’d still pick up the player of the season award 💪🏻👌🏻🐝 — Jon Muskett (@jpmuz) January 16, 2021

Kiko Femenia doesn’t get enough credit. An outrageously talented footballer. #watfordfc — Jack (@JackCian99) January 16, 2021

Femenia today 😍 — G 🐝😎 (@BringMatejHome) January 16, 2021

Kiko Femenia, what a right back😍 — Harry Bonner (@HBonner04) January 16, 2021

Femenia man of the match by such a country mile. — Jamie (@jamieparkins) January 16, 2021

Kiko every single day of the week — Jack (@jfwfc) January 16, 2021