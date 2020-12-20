Middlesbrough
‘Class’ – These Middlesbrough fans discuss player who had his ‘best overall performance in a ‘Boro shirt’ at Birmingham
It was a good day for Middlesbrough on Saturday, as they thrashed Birmingham City 4-1 at St Andrew’s.
Things did not initially start all that well for Neil Warnock’s side, with Maxime Colin putting the hosts in front a quarter of an hour into the game.
However, ‘Boro rallied and quickly found an equaliser through Britt Assombalonga’s from a tight angle, before goals from George Saville and Lewis Wing either side of a shocking own goal from Birmingham ‘keeper Neil Etheridge, were enough to secure all three points for the visitors.
That goal was just the fourth that Assombalonga has scored in 18 league appearances this season, making this an unusually quiet campaign by his high standards.
Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Middlesbrough fans appeared delighted with his contribution, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.
Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the striker.
I think that may have been his best overall performance in a Boro shirt
— uptheboro (@uptheboro4) December 19, 2020
Absolutely class today
— Steve (@stevefooty1986) December 19, 2020
Respect that Britt
— Ronan Meehan (@ronanmeehan9) December 19, 2020
Britt’s played class
— Travis Butterfield (@TravisB97) December 19, 2020
Great shift from Britt
— Jack (@xJackHill) December 19, 2020
Give this man a new contract now! Unbelievable today 👏🏻
— Gary Riches (@RichesGary) December 19, 2020
Still got it mate -congratulations on a great performance
— misterB (@misterB_nice) December 19, 2020
Britt has worked really hard and deserves that goal that is all the fans want to see #boro #utb #BIRMID
— Andrew (@Barbsmfc86) December 19, 2020
Mint win, fully deserved, even Britt was good! Also love a Warnock huddle! #boro #UTB pic.twitter.com/47JE5LJ2Ka
— gibgod (@gibgod) December 19, 2020