Middlesbrough

‘Class’ – These Middlesbrough fans discuss player who had his ‘best overall performance in a ‘Boro shirt’ at Birmingham

Published

16 mins ago

on

It was a good day for Middlesbrough on Saturday, as they thrashed Birmingham City 4-1 at St Andrew’s.

Things did not initially start all that well for Neil Warnock’s side, with Maxime Colin putting the hosts in front a quarter of an hour into the game.

However, ‘Boro rallied and quickly found an equaliser through Britt Assombalonga’s from a tight angle, before goals from George Saville and Lewis Wing either side of a shocking own goal from Birmingham ‘keeper Neil Etheridge, were enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

That goal was just the fourth that Assombalonga has scored in 18 league appearances this season, making this an unusually quiet campaign by his high standards.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Middlesbrough fans appeared delighted with his contribution, as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the striker.


