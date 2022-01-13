‘Class’, ‘The wizard is back’ – These Blackpool fans react as player agreement confirmed

Blackpool have completed the permanent signing of attacker Owen Dale from Crewe Alexandra, the Championship side have confirmed.

Dale had initially joined Blackpool from Crewe on loan with the option to buy back in the summer transfer window.

The first half of the season saw Dale score one goal and provide one assist in seven appearances for Neil Critchley’s side, with both of those goal involvements coming in a 3-2 comeback win at Reading in October.

However, it was announced earlier this month that the 23-year-old had returned to Crewe, with the two clubs having seemingly been unable to agree terms on a permanent deal.

Now though, it appears that those issues have been rectified, after it was announced that Dale has now completed a move to Blackpool on a permanent basis.

Dale has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Blackpool, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at Bloomfield Road until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Dale’s permanent return to the club, plenty of Blackpool fans were keen to give their thoughts on the deal.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Seasiders supporters had to say.

