‘Class’, ‘That’s more like it’ – Plenty of Leeds fans react to key performance during Fulham win

Leeds United earned a comfortable 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday, meaning the Whites moved eight points clear of third place.

The result is one that could prove to be significant come the end of the campaign, and it will certainly boost a number of players’ confidence heading into the final seven games of the season.

The goals came through Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison as Marcelo Bielsa produced a managerial masterclass at Elland Road.

Bamford, despite receiving a lot of criticism in former games, netted the opener with a well timed finish that left the Fulham goalkeeper easily beaten.

However, although Bamford scored in the first-half, Leeds had been dominated and in truth were lucky to go in at half-time with the lead. This meant Bielsa brought the striker off at half-time in order to change the direction of the game.

Despite coming off, here’s how the Whites fans reacted to Bamford’s 45 minutes against Fulham…

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 He signed in the summer of 2018, but where did Leeds United sign Patrick Bamford from? Chelsea Middlesbrough Norwich Derby

Great subs great tactics great defending Great game management Hernandez WOW Bamford goal 🤪That’s more like it 👍at last feel good factor #mot #alioski — Ian Gibson (@Gib422Gibson) June 27, 2020

Always bloody loved Bamford — Tim Lawless (@timlaw88) June 27, 2020

I'm absolutely buzzing for @Patrick_Bamford today, I'm so proud to be Leeds. They came back and showed what they can do. #onegameatatime #mot @LUFC #ALAW — Viki Scaife 💙💛 (@VikiABC) June 27, 2020

Always had faith in Bamford! #lufc — Hendo (@HendoLJ) June 27, 2020

First to moan about Bamford but had a decent 45mins today and a scored a great goal👍

What a difference having Pablo Henrnandez in the squad.🟡⚪🔵 — Shaun Lee (@shaunlee_6) June 27, 2020