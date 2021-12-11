‘Class team’ – Many Luton Town fans react as Nathan Jones names starting line up for Fulham clash

Luton Town face their one of their toughest tests yet this season when Fulham make the relatively short trip to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters, who had picked up a mere point from their last four, responded brilliantly with a convincing 3-0 victory at Blackpool last Saturday.

Nathan Jones’ side currently find themselves in 12th spot, sitting six points outside of the much-desired top six positions.

However, the Bedfordshire club know the threat that Fulham carry and will have been readying themselves for what should be a difficult test on home soil.

The Whites are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in the second-tier, possessing a far superior goal difference to the teams currently trying to knock them from the Championship’s summit.

Nathan Jones has opted to make two changes from the side that won all three points at Blackpool last weekend, handing starts to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Admiral Muskwe, with Henri Lansbury and Carlos Mendes Gomes both taking a place on the bench.

James Shea is also preferred to Simon Sluga in goal for the Hatters, with the 30-year-old starting for the first time this season when the Croatian international has been available.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to news of their starting XI to face the league leaders…

Phwoaaaaar!!! That’s a strong line-up. So pleased for Burke and Muskwe getting starts. https://t.co/vM1HgPPBgk — Jason (@JasonLTFC) December 11, 2021

Why drop cmg — cb (@chazabbb) December 11, 2021

Class team — Ronnie (@ltfcronnie) December 11, 2021

Yay shea and adebayo — Danny LTFC (@danny_ltfc) December 11, 2021

Pelly for Lansbury 😖…relying on Clark for all the creativity then — Grant_hh37 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🧡🤍☕ (@GrantTheHatter) December 11, 2021