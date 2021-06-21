‘Class signing’ – Many Preston North End fans react as club strike Liverpool agreement

Preston North End have re-signed Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan for the season, the club have confirmed.

van den Berg arrived at Deepdale on loan from Anfield in February, and made a positive impact during his time at North End.

The 19-year-old went on to make 16 appearances in the Championship, starting 15 times as they finished 13th after a strong end to the campaign under Frankie McAvoy.

The Dutch defender has now returned to Deepdale, though, with Liverpool allowing the centre-half to move to Preston for a full season.

van den Berg will hope to benefit from a full season in the Championship, having had to play catch-up following his arrival in February.

The Dutchman’s ultimate aim will be to push for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s first team at Anfield, but the short-term will be to have a successful campaign at Deepdale.

He becomes North End’s second summer signing following the arrival of Liam Lindsay from Stoke City on a permanent deal.

Here, we take a look at North End fans’ reactions to the announcement of van den Berg’s arrival from Merseyside…

Happy with that! — SibirSong (@SibirSong) June 21, 2021

Very good. Now announce Iversen and we're sound — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Conpne03) June 21, 2021

Great news. Welcome back Sepp. — Phil Loynd (@Loyndy) June 21, 2021

Welcome back Sepp — joe myerscough (@JosephMyerscou1) June 21, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Harry Bradshaw (@Harrybrads01) June 21, 2021

Class signing — Alex Tyosn (@AlexTyson2003) June 21, 2021

The Dutch king 🇳🇱👑 — james 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@pnefcjames2) June 21, 2021