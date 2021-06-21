Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Class signing’ – Many Preston North End fans react as club strike Liverpool agreement

Published

44 mins ago

on

Preston North End have re-signed Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg on loan for the season, the club have confirmed.

van den Berg arrived at Deepdale on loan from Anfield in February, and made a positive impact during his time at North End.

The 19-year-old went on to make 16 appearances in the Championship, starting 15 times as they finished 13th after a strong end to the campaign under Frankie McAvoy.

The Dutch defender has now returned to Deepdale, though, with Liverpool allowing the centre-half to move to Preston for a full season.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Preston North End?

1 of 20

Did Paul McKenna score for the club?

van den Berg will hope to benefit from a full season in the Championship, having had to play catch-up following his arrival in February.

The Dutchman’s ultimate aim will be to push for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s first team at Anfield, but the short-term will be to have a successful campaign at Deepdale.

He becomes North End’s second summer signing following the arrival of Liam Lindsay from Stoke City on a permanent deal.

Here, we take a look at North End fans’ reactions to the announcement of van den Berg’s arrival from Merseyside…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Class signing’ – Many Preston North End fans react as club strike Liverpool agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: