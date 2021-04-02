Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class’, ‘Sign him up’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters are loving one player’s recent display

Nottingham Forest picked up an important three points on Good Friday, as they beat play-off chasing Cardiff City 1-0. 

It was an improved display by Chris Hughton’s side, and they were rewarded for their positive start to that game, as James Garner finished off a well-worked move by the Reds in the first-half.

It was the midfielder’s second goal of the season, after he arrived on loan from Manchester United earlier this term, and he’ll be hoping he can continue to build on some strong performances in the Championship.

Garner has been a regular in the Nottingham Forest team this season, with the 20-year-old making 13 appearances in total for the Reds, who are now sat 16th in the second-tier standings.

More importantly, Forest are now ten points clear of the relegation zone, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters as they head into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Garner’s performance, with a number of fans being left impressed once again by the Manchester United loanee.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


