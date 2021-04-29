‘Class’, ‘Shocked’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s recent contract admission

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has admitted that there is no relegation clause in the contract he signed with the club back in February.

The Scottish midfielder has been with the club since 2015, but signed a contract extension until 2023, even though the Owls are in danger of being relegated into League One this term.

Speaking in a recent pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) ahead of their match against Nottingham Forest this weekend, Bannan revealed that there isn’t a release clause in his contract if they were to drop into the third-tier of English football.

“No. My goal is to keep the team in the league.

“If we are relegated, it will be down to the club to decide on how they are going to deal with things. I have signed a two-year contract.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Bannan’s recent admission on his contract and future at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I think Bannan signed that deal out of respect so we can still get a fee for him and a decent ish one. Teams at this level and even the best of the best would take Bannan. He gets into every side in this league — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) April 29, 2021

won’t stop the championship offers next season though — kyle (@kyIesw) April 29, 2021

Wow. Shocked at that — Barx (@sam31405869) April 29, 2021

he can still go anyways it’s fine — Biggy (@swfcBW) April 29, 2021

He's probably not worth that much, being 32 this year. — Kristopher Cousins (@KristopherCous4) April 29, 2021

Good old bazza — sam waller (@samboo20) April 29, 2021

If true at least we’ll get a fee but he won’t be playing in League 1 — Raberto (@Dastardly_Mutt) April 29, 2021

can see him going to a West Brom next season — james duffy (@barryd19651) April 29, 2021

Class from the wee man — Mat Bell (@belly_eighty5) April 29, 2021