‘Class’, ‘Shocked’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s recent contract admission

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has admitted that there is no relegation clause in the contract he signed with the club back in February. 

The Scottish midfielder has been with the club since 2015, but signed a contract extension until 2023, even though the Owls are in danger of being relegated into League One this term.

Speaking in a recent pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) ahead of their match against Nottingham Forest this weekend, Bannan revealed that there isn’t a release clause in his contract if they were to drop into the third-tier of English football.

“No. My goal is to keep the team in the league.

“If we are relegated, it will be down to the club to decide on how they are going to deal with things. I have signed a two-year contract.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Bannan’s recent admission on his contract and future at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


