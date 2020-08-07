‘Class’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Bolton Wanderers have announced that Alex Baptiste has returned to the club on a one-year deal.

The defender spent two years with the Trotters earlier in his career, as he made 39 league appearances for Bolton between 2013 and 2015.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Baptiste expressed his delight at returning to the club, and labelled it as an exciting times for the club, which will be promising to hear for the club’s fans.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be returning to Bolton Wanderers.

“I’ve had a good two and half weeks training with the club and the gaffer’s ideas are brilliant. With the way he want us to play these are really exciting times for Bolton Wanderers.”

Bolton will be preparing for life in the fourth-tier of English football, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to react to confirmation of Baptiste’s return to the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

A player that’s 2 good for league 2, let’s be honest, will clear up in that league, strength & experience, 👌🏻 — Loo Loo (@liamjcee) August 7, 2020

I can accept this as I rated him the first time around, feel he adds experience to a young side — G 2 The C #bwfc (@BwfcGC) August 7, 2020

Pump it up. You know the rest 👏👏👏 — Bolton Wanderers and Proud (@ProudBW) August 7, 2020

Happy with that. Regardless of how often he features on the pitch, his experience can only be beneficial for the younger members of the squad. — Luke Heyes (@luke_heyes) August 7, 2020

Sorry, not excited by this signing, experience yes in the changing room & to re’sign a over rated player who did not want to be here last time. — Johnathan Lancaster (@jj74bwfc) August 7, 2020

Great signing. Who cares if he played fullback for us years ago when we finished mid table in the championship. — Liam (@Liambwfc_) August 7, 2020

not bad. imo he's a league two quality player. not surprised he's on a one year deal. — Someone Average (@Noah82680554) August 7, 2020

Good squad depth player. boasts plenty of experience and is good enough for League two — Matthew Greenhalgh (@mattyg_97) August 7, 2020

Another shrewd class signing for this level!! Moaners can moan all they want! — Dan Sumner (@DanSumner16) August 7, 2020

Has to be the most disappointing signing I have ever seen 🙈 — KJames (@KJames71101817) August 7, 2020

Good signing. A lot of young and inexperienced players this season and a bit of experience in the ranks will be important — Tom Rodger (@TomRodger) August 7, 2020

Good signing, experience, he will help the young lads either side — TheWanderer (@TheWandererUK) August 7, 2020

Welcome back, less penalties this time please — Rob (@Rob_Taylor94) August 7, 2020