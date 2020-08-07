Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bolton Wanderers

‘Class’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Bolton Wanderers have announced that Alex Baptiste has returned to the club on a one-year deal. 

The defender spent two years with the Trotters earlier in his career, as he made 39 league appearances for Bolton between 2013 and 2015.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Baptiste expressed his delight at returning to the club, and labelled it as an exciting times for the club, which will be promising to hear for the club’s fans.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be returning to Bolton Wanderers.

“I’ve had a good two and half weeks training with the club and the gaffer’s ideas are brilliant. With the way he want us to play these are really exciting times for Bolton Wanderers.”

Bolton will be preparing for life in the fourth-tier of English football, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Can you remember the score from these Bolton matches in the 2019/20 season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12

Bristol Rovers (A)

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to react to confirmation of Baptiste’s return to the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Class’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans are delighted with recent club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: