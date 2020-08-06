‘Class’, ‘Perfect’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving latest club reveal ahead of 2020/21 season

Sunderland have released their home kit ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they look to win promotion into the Championship under the management of Phil Parkinson.

Red and white. From back to front. #SAFC — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 6, 2020

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table in the 2019/20 campaign, after the majority of clubs in the second-tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events had previously brought a halt to the season.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead for Sunderland, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Championship next season.

It will be Sunderland’s third season in the third tier of English football, and the club’s supporters will be expectant in seeing their side return to the second tier this term.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful were quick to take to social media to issue their thought on their new home kit ahead of next season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Absolutely gorgeous. YES?

When will it be available to buy? pic.twitter.com/YOjCBNprev — George the 3rd (@Georgesparents) August 6, 2020

sunderland are winning the league with this kit — Shaun🇸🇦🍻 (@safcbootboys) August 6, 2020

TAKE MY MONEY ITS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/6Gh7dG2QAx — Dom 🔴⚪️ (@DominicAberdeen) August 6, 2020

I think it's decent but not amazing. Think we're being more kind to it because of the monstrosities Adidas gave us the last few years whereas this is more like what a traditional Sunderland shirt should be. — Jason Reveley (@JAReveley) August 6, 2020

Best strip for years now get some players who deserve to wear it — gareth sanders (@gazsandstorm3) August 6, 2020

Absolutely love it!! ❤️⚪❤️Finally back to our traditional red and white stripes front and back.. Well done Sunderland and Nike.. Delighted STID!! 😁👍 — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) August 6, 2020

It’s the first very nice kit we’ve had in a while. Stripes on the back too 👌🏼 — Mark Burke (@MSBurkey) August 6, 2020

Shirt of champions that now announce Garbutt and Fraser — Brad (@braddfearnleyy) August 6, 2020

Lads this is class, great job so far but now can we announce Garbutt — Daniel 🔴⚪️ (@DanielSAFC_) August 6, 2020