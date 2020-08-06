Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class’, ‘Perfect’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving latest club reveal ahead of 2020/21 season

Sunderland have released their home kit ahead of the 2020/21 season, as they look to win promotion into the Championship under the management of Phil Parkinson. 

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table in the 2019/20 campaign, after the majority of clubs in the second-tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis after off-the-field events had previously brought a halt to the season.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead for Sunderland, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Championship next season.

It will be Sunderland’s third season in the third tier of English football, and the club’s supporters will be expectant in seeing their side return to the second tier this term.

Plenty of the Stadium of Light faithful were quick to take to social media to issue their thought on their new home kit ahead of next season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


