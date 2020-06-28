‘Class’, ‘Outstanding’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans are impressed with this player’s showing v Stoke City

Middlesbrough picked up a crucial three points in their battle to survive in the Championship on Saturday, as they ran out 2-0 winners against Stoke City.

It was the perfect start to life in charge of Boro for Neil Warnock, who has recently taken over from Jonathan Woodgate, who struggled in the first managerial spell of his career.

Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Tavernier’s goals proved to be enough for the visitors, with Stoke having Nick Powell sent-off late on in the game.

Middlesbrough are now sat 19th in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can pull further clear of the relegation zone in the final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

Boro forward Britt Assombalonga played his part in the win over the Potters, and took to Instagram following the win, and was evidently pleased to pick up three important points.

Plenty of Middlesbrough supporters took to Instagram to praise Assombalonga for his performance against Stoke at the weekend.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….

Claireutb: “Outstanding Britt.”

Finley4730x: “Class today lad.”

Nathan.lowtherr: “Top class today.”

Shauydunn: “Absolutely bossed it today.”

Liamsith87: “Love it Britt.”

Raechel.george: “Brilliant performance today.”

Joshwright_x: “Unreal mate, keep it up.”

Luke_j_donaldson: “Great performance today. Love the energy and enthusiasm you played with!”

Boppareed1: “You were quality today Britt.”

Yusuf_boro: “Unplayable.”

Datkomonty: “Outstanding today, well played. My MOTM!”