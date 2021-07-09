Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Class’, ‘Now transfers’ – Many Fulham fans react to recent Marco Silva update

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Marco Silva has arrived to work at the club’s training ground for the first time since taking on the job. 

The Portuguese coach was appointed as Scott Parker’s successor at Craven Cottage at the beginning of this month and will now be tasked with trying to get the Whites back to the Premier League.

Fulham are yet make any signings as of yet but it is believed that new additions will be likely as a new era dawns for the West London side following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Naturally the news of Silva’s arrival at the training ground didn’t take long to reach the Fulham faithful, with many taking to social media to air their view on the news.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Article title: 'Class', 'Now transfers' – Many Fulham fans react to recent Marco Silva update

