‘Class’, ‘Now transfers’ – Many Fulham fans react to recent Marco Silva update

Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Marco Silva has arrived to work at the club’s training ground for the first time since taking on the job.

The Portuguese coach was appointed as Scott Parker’s successor at Craven Cottage at the beginning of this month and will now be tasked with trying to get the Whites back to the Premier League.

Fulham are yet make any signings as of yet but it is believed that new additions will be likely as a new era dawns for the West London side following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Naturally the news of Silva’s arrival at the training ground didn’t take long to reach the Fulham faithful, with many taking to social media to air their view on the news.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Fantastic 😍! Now can we get Mitro and Anguissa pics admin? — Denver (@Denver1879) July 9, 2021

Better looking than Parker icl — MassiveMitro🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ffc_branden) July 9, 2021

Hopefully, now transfers will start arriving or going.. If #TonyKhan gets off his backside. — Commodity Hunter #MBGA (@BermudaBat) July 9, 2021

This is great! but where are Mitro’s steps on Motspur soil I am getting concerned now — 𝗖𝗵(𝗥)𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗲 (@urghbusani) July 9, 2021

Very excited for this now ⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/hkjuMbXsd2 — Ollie (@OllieC_00) July 9, 2021

Class, now give us Boa Morte content https://t.co/HLV4FYFu9f — Sturdee (@sturdee_) July 9, 2021

The gaffer suited on day one. The Charles Tyrwhitt sponsorship continues. https://t.co/dQehJlZyC5 — Frankie Taylor (@frankieptaylor) July 9, 2021