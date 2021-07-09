Fulham
‘Class’, ‘Now transfers’ – Many Fulham fans react to recent Marco Silva update
Many Fulham fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Marco Silva has arrived to work at the club’s training ground for the first time since taking on the job.
The Portuguese coach was appointed as Scott Parker’s successor at Craven Cottage at the beginning of this month and will now be tasked with trying to get the Whites back to the Premier League.
Fulham are yet make any signings as of yet but it is believed that new additions will be likely as a new era dawns for the West London side following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.
Naturally the news of Silva’s arrival at the training ground didn’t take long to reach the Fulham faithful, with many taking to social media to air their view on the news.
The higher or lower Fulham transfer fee quiz – can you get 20/20?
Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.
Fantastic 😍! Now can we get Mitro and Anguissa pics admin?
— Denver (@Denver1879) July 9, 2021
Better looking than Parker icl
— MassiveMitro🏴 (@ffc_branden) July 9, 2021
Hopefully, now transfers will start arriving or going..
If #TonyKhan gets off his backside.
— Commodity Hunter #MBGA (@BermudaBat) July 9, 2021
This is great! but where are Mitro’s steps on Motspur soil I am getting concerned now
— 𝗖𝗵(𝗥)𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗲 (@urghbusani) July 9, 2021
MARCOOOO
— fabian. (@fabtweetr) July 9, 2021
Very excited for this now ⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/hkjuMbXsd2
— Ollie (@OllieC_00) July 9, 2021
— 🔥🔥 𝓛ＵⓃقⓩ❼７⚫️⚪️ (@lungz77_) July 9, 2021
Class, now give us Boa Morte content https://t.co/HLV4FYFu9f
— Sturdee (@sturdee_) July 9, 2021
The time has come for
SILVABALL! #Silvaball #ffc https://t.co/rQF8E3lw6s pic.twitter.com/Gn6qUDQDtj
— Fulhamatto (@fulhamatto) July 9, 2021
The gaffer suited on day one. The Charles Tyrwhitt sponsorship continues. https://t.co/dQehJlZyC5
— Frankie Taylor (@frankieptaylor) July 9, 2021