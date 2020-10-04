Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class’, ‘No surprises’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to Karanka’s team selection v Stoke City

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will be looking to make it four matches unbeaten in the Championship when they return to action on Sunday. 

The Blues head into their match against Stoke City having being held to a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, which was a frustrating result to take against the Millers.

Birmingham are now sat ninth in the Championship table, and will be eager to move back into the play-off positions with a win over Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side.

Aitor Karanka has named his starting XI for the game against the Potters, with Jon Toral replacing striker Scott Hogan in the only change in the side from their draw with Rotherham United last weekend.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Aitor Karanka’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


