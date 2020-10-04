‘Class’, ‘No surprises’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to Karanka’s team selection v Stoke City

Birmingham City will be looking to make it four matches unbeaten in the Championship when they return to action on Sunday.

The Blues head into their match against Stoke City having being held to a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, which was a frustrating result to take against the Millers.

Birmingham are now sat ninth in the Championship table, and will be eager to move back into the play-off positions with a win over Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side.

Aitor Karanka has named his starting XI for the game against the Potters, with Jon Toral replacing striker Scott Hogan in the only change in the side from their draw with Rotherham United last weekend.

🔵📋 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈. ◼️ One change from Rotherham, Toral comes in for @ScottHogan_9. Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 4, 2020

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Aitor Karanka’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

As expected. Would have been nice to see Hogan start over Juke, however. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) October 4, 2020

Pleased to see the return of the favoured 4-2-3-1. Take a point for sure from this game #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) October 4, 2020

Good squad, just hope we use crowley today at some point — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) October 4, 2020

play crowley! — JS (@JonnySproule) October 4, 2020

Justice for Crowley — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) October 4, 2020

Shocked at no Hogan — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) October 4, 2020

Crowley must be doing something wrong in training — Matty🇦🇴 (@mattyxjr) October 4, 2020

No surprises. — dale (@zdpj_) October 4, 2020

Don’t know why Crowley is so out fo favour. Nice to see him go back to 4231. Would’ve liked Hogan over Juke but in Karanka we trust x https://t.co/KDBlIRKFJQ — Jack (@BluesJack_) October 4, 2020

Class lineup, hopefully see Crowley and Hogan on at some point in their positions https://t.co/rxAZ1PlTlg — N (@Nev_77_) October 4, 2020

I actually feel bad for Crowley at this point https://t.co/gLPjDxlmmO — Harrison Maddocks (@HarrisonMaddoc5) October 4, 2020