Birmingham City
‘Class’, ‘No surprises’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to Karanka’s team selection v Stoke City
Birmingham City will be looking to make it four matches unbeaten in the Championship when they return to action on Sunday.
The Blues head into their match against Stoke City having being held to a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, which was a frustrating result to take against the Millers.
Birmingham are now sat ninth in the Championship table, and will be eager to move back into the play-off positions with a win over Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side.
Aitor Karanka has named his starting XI for the game against the Potters, with Jon Toral replacing striker Scott Hogan in the only change in the side from their draw with Rotherham United last weekend.
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) October 4, 2020
Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Aitor Karanka’s latest team selection.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
As expected. Would have been nice to see Hogan start over Juke, however.
— KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) October 4, 2020
Pleased to see the return of the favoured 4-2-3-1. Take a point for sure from this game #bcfc
— Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) October 4, 2020
Good squad, just hope we use crowley today at some point
— JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) October 4, 2020
play crowley!
— JS (@JonnySproule) October 4, 2020
Justice for Crowley
— KW (@Kieranbcfc2) October 4, 2020
Shocked at no Hogan
— Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) October 4, 2020
Crowley must be doing something wrong in training
— Matty🇦🇴 (@mattyxjr) October 4, 2020
No surprises.
— dale (@zdpj_) October 4, 2020
Don’t know why Crowley is so out fo favour. Nice to see him go back to 4231. Would’ve liked Hogan over Juke but in Karanka we trust x https://t.co/KDBlIRKFJQ
— Jack (@BluesJack_) October 4, 2020
Class lineup, hopefully see Crowley and Hogan on at some point in their positions https://t.co/rxAZ1PlTlg
— N (@Nev_77_) October 4, 2020
I actually feel bad for Crowley at this point https://t.co/gLPjDxlmmO
— Harrison Maddocks (@HarrisonMaddoc5) October 4, 2020
Hopefully we'll be better than the last time we were there!! #BCFC #KRO https://t.co/S2Jk9oLm0h
— Emo (@emo_bcfc) October 4, 2020