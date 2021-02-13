‘Class, ‘No complaints’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are loving Karanka’s team selection v Luton Town

Birmingham City will be hoping they can pick up much-needed points in the battle to survive in the Championship.

The Blues are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, but could move out of the bottom-three if they’re to pick up points on Saturday against Luton Town.

Aitor Karanka’s side only have one win to their name from their last 12 matches in all competitions, which has seen them slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

They take on a Luton Town side that are currently 15th in the table, and are winless in their last four matches in all competitions.

Can you score full marks on this Birmingham City 2020/21 quiz?

1 of 20 Who did Blues face on the opening day of the Championship season? Swansea Brentford Nottingham Forest Rotherham

Karana has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they look to end their poor run of form with a positive result up against Nathan Jones’ side.

🔵📋 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈. ◾️ @yan_valery starts. 🙌

◾️ @AlenHalilovic returns to the XI. 🔙 Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) February 13, 2021

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Karanka’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Harper over Saj Jose wouldve been my only swap. Apart from that. Decent to be fair. Hope Halilovic lasts at least 60. — – (@j194_) February 13, 2021

Class team but would of started Harper over San Jose — O.H (@OllieHattonBCFC) February 13, 2021

That's a brave selection. Almost too positive. Good that he's going for it. Really need to win this today now. — Alex James (@alexjhurley) February 13, 2021

Take that!! Now win the game!! — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) February 13, 2021

He can’t do more than that, down to the players now. — brad (@bradsburnerygm) February 13, 2021

This looks like a really well balanced team. No complaints at all. Let's see what it comes to! — Tom (@brooka1875) February 13, 2021

Harlee Dean playing should be a crime — Callum Lloyd (@callloyd21) February 13, 2021

LETS GOOOOOOO WHAT A TEAM — Eddie Neddie (@EddieNeddie1) February 13, 2021

Actually looks like a decent team…. — Liam 💙 (@Liam3617) February 13, 2021

The best starting 11 hes picked this season 👏🏻 — Adam Lees (@adamlees90) February 13, 2021