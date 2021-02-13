Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Class, ‘No complaints’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are loving Karanka’s team selection v Luton Town

Published

8 mins ago

on

Birmingham City will be hoping they can pick up much-needed points in the battle to survive in the Championship.

The Blues are currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings, but could move out of the bottom-three if they’re to pick up points on Saturday against Luton Town.

Aitor Karanka’s side only have one win to their name from their last 12 matches in all competitions, which has seen them slide down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

They take on a Luton Town side that are currently 15th in the table, and are winless in their last four matches in all competitions.

Karana has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as they look to end their poor run of form with a positive result up against Nathan Jones’ side.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Karanka’s latest team selection.

