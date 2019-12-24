‘Class news this!’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans react to recent club announcement

Swansea midfielder Yan Dhanda has signed a new contract at the Welsh club which will see him stay at the Swans until 2022.

It’s a move that will have been one that has pleased many supporters around the club as they hope to breed even more young talent into their squad.

Dhanda has made 15 appearances for the first-team and has looked impressive throughout. The 21-year-old managed to net just 29 seconds into his debut last season and now his future is settled, he’ll hope to push on and earn some more starts in the Championship.

Steve Cooper has a good history of working with and developing players so one would assume that this would have been a crucial part of Dhanda’s decision to sign-up long-term with Swans.

Swansea will now hope that he can play a part when called upon, in order to help them in their quest for a top six finish.

Here’s how the Swansea supporters reacted to the news of Dhanda’s new contract agreement…

Brilliant News! Been getting better game by game. Well deserved Yan YJB❤️🦢 — Finn (@Finn_SCFC) December 23, 2019

Great to hear. Get Naughton & VdH a new contract now and I’m happy. — . (@swansealex) December 23, 2019

Class news this! Definitely one for the future — luke (@Bxrsant) December 23, 2019

Rate him a lot, buzzing with this 👏 — dave🎄 (@GucciGovea) December 23, 2019

Let’s hope this is the 1st of many signing new deals! 👍 — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack (@Bristol_jack79) December 23, 2019

Class, quality player. Good move all around — Jesus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ScfcJesus) December 23, 2019

This is class. Hopefully see a bit more of him now🎉 — East Stand Swans⚫️⚪️ (@EastStandSwans) December 23, 2019