‘Class is permanent’, ‘Sorry I ever doubted you’ – These Derby County fans hail key man for role in victory

Derby County picked up their first points of the season as a late Wayne Rooney free-kick secured a 1-0 win at Norwich City.

Phillip Cocu’s men have endured a very difficult start to the campaign and they were up against it for large spells at Carrow Road, with the Canaries dominant for much of the clash.

However, they couldn’t take their chances. Rams keeper David Marshall was in superb form, whilst striker Teemu Pukki slipped when the hosts were awarded a penalty in the second half.

That would turn out to be costly, with Rooney, who had struggled to get involved at times, stepping up when his team needed it most.

The former Manchester United man struck a remarkable free-kick that left Tim Krul with no chance and Derby then held on to claim the points and move up the table.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with Rooney’s contribution. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to his big moment…

Rooney Rooney Rooney Roooooooooooney#dcfc — Dave (@dave1884) October 3, 2020

How good does it feel to win a game? Solid performance today, and you never know what can happen with Rooney on the pitch 🐏 #dcfc — Rob (@bobbyxyz1234) October 3, 2020

That Rooney goal has probably prevented a sacking at Derby #dcfc — Nick Burns (@NickBurns1983) October 3, 2020

Rooney has absolutely no right scoring that goal 🤩 the guy is magic 🐏 #dcfc — YEH NAH (@Timmy_2494) October 3, 2020

Dear Mr Potatohead, I'm sorry i ever doubted you. Much needed win today. #dcfc #rooney — Stay home and retweet stuff (@Maybot_8000) October 3, 2020