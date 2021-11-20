Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Charlie Austin’s message following the club’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

After failing to find the back of the net in 10 consecutive league appearances for the Hoops, the forward helped his side secure all three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night by scoring in the second-half of this particular fixture.

QPR took the lead in the 10th minute of this clash as Chris Willock latched onto Ilias Chair’s pass before lobbing the ball over Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Following the break, Austin doubled his side’s advantage by planting a header into the top-corner.

Luton were unable to deliver a response to Austin’s effort in the closing stages of the match as QPR sealed victory.

Reflecting on his latest display on Twitter, the Hoops forward thanked the club’s fans for sticking by him this season.

Austin posted: “Great result tonight.

“Thank you for your patience.”

After seeing Austin’s message, many QPR supporters reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s fans…

Form is temporary

Class is permanent #MrGoals 💙 — MAVERICK-10. (@deanbowey) November 20, 2021

You’re a QPR legend, nothing less 👏🏻 — Jeffs (@Jeffsykins) November 19, 2021

So so so pleased for your goal! What a player, can see how much it means to him! — Martin Griffin 💙 (@MartinGriffin4) November 20, 2021

Great result! You rock Charlie ⚪️🔵⚪️🔵 #QPR — Andrew Macaulay (@AndrewMac79) November 20, 2021

Great goal Charlie glad you are back scoring, hope for you this continues 💙🤍💙👍🤞 — Lynn Cole (@LynnCol83385524) November 20, 2021

No thanks required. We knew it was coming. 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Wicam (@johnycat) November 20, 2021

Absolutely brilliant Roll on Wednesday👍👍👍 — Paul (@paulbanthony7) November 20, 2021

Our Goal scorer…..That’s it 💙🤍💙🤍 — Gavin Myers (@13gpm) November 19, 2021

Never in doubt — Peter Miles (@QPRPETER) November 20, 2021

You scoring tonight was more important in the long term for us than the win. Big up to you 👍🏼 #QPR — Jamie (@JamieQPR) November 20, 2021

QPR will be looking to build upon their victory over Luton when they face Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Wednesday.