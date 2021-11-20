Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Class is permanent’ – Many QPR fans respond as player reacts after key moment in Luton win

Published

27 mins ago

on

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Charlie Austin’s message following the club’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

After failing to find the back of the net in 10 consecutive league appearances for the Hoops, the forward helped his side secure all three points at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night by scoring in the second-half of this particular fixture.

QPR took the lead in the 10th minute of this clash as Chris Willock latched onto Ilias Chair’s pass before lobbing the ball over Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

Following the break, Austin doubled his side’s advantage by planting a header into the top-corner.

Luton were unable to deliver a response to Austin’s effort in the closing stages of the match as QPR sealed victory.

Reflecting on his latest display on Twitter, the Hoops forward thanked the club’s fans for sticking by him this season.

Austin posted: “Great result tonight.

“Thank you for your patience.”

After seeing Austin’s message, many QPR supporters reacted in a positive manner on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s fans…

QPR will be looking to build upon their victory over Luton when they face Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Wednesday.


