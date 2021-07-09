Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class’, ‘Goosebumps’ – Plenty of Reading fans are loving club’s recent reveal ahead of 2021/22 season

Reading will be hoping they can challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship once again this term, whilst under the watchful eye of Veljko Paunovic. 

The Royals finished seventh in the second-tier standings last term, in what will have been a slightly frustrating conclusion to the campaign, having previously occupied a place in the top-six for the majority of the 2020/21 season.

It’s been a summer of change at the Madejski Stadium, with the likes of Omar Richards and Michael Olise leaving the club in favour of moves elsewhere.

The Berkshire-based side are set to take on Stoke City in their season opener at the bet365 Stadium, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Royals.

Reading have recently launched their home kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season, in what they’ll be hoping is a memorable one, as the club celebrate their 150th anniversary.

Plenty of Reading’s supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on their kit ahead of the new campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


