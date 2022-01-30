‘Class from the big man’, ‘Best on earth’ – Many QPR fans heap praise on striker after getting back amongst the goals in 4-0 win

QPR fans were full of praise for Lyndon Dykes as he netted a brace in the 4-0 demolition of Reading on Saturday.

Dykes has struggled with injury this season and hadn’t scored prior to this weekend since October.

That didn’t look like it mattered too much to the Scotland international as he took both of his goals well and almost had a hat-trick.

QPR were dominant from the first whistle and they quickly asserted their authority when Chris Willock drove forward on the counter-attack and drilled in a cross from the right, which Dykes met powerfully to score.

Wave after wave of QPR attacks followed as Stefan Johansen whistled a 20-yard strike just wide, while Dykes nearly grabbed his second from Lee Wallace’s pull-back.

Amos then shot against the inside of the post, before Dykes finally found the back of the net again from Albert Adomah’s cross. Just two minutes later, Reading hearts sank further when Amos smashed the ball high into the net after he had launched a break following a corner at the other end.

Dunne made it four before Luke Southwood prevented Dykes from taking the match ball home after an impressive save from a volley.

Fans were pleased to see their striker back amongst the goals and took to Twitter to praise the former Livingston forward, here’s what they said.

I’m sorry. I have to eat a huge slice of humble pie. I suggested that he would struggle for goals in the Championship. How wrong was I. Class from the big man who goes from strength to strength ! — Craig Honeyman (@Craig_Honeyman) January 29, 2022

Skinhead Dykes has been released 😂 — Martin Griffin 💙 (@MartinGriffin4) January 29, 2022

About time Lyndon, but very well done, thank you.

Now you've worked out how to do it we need 2 a game please 😷 — twoIC (@ranger70s) January 29, 2022

Lyndon Dykes is the best on earth🤪… If you know, you know🎵 https://t.co/axlQvEz2Xy — Sophie Reynolds (@soph_reynolds3) January 29, 2022

Absolutely love the boy https://t.co/8ioX5KF5DP — Dylan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@dylannicol_97) January 29, 2022

How can you not love this man 🐐😂 https://t.co/5XVUbTu3zQ — Blair O’Hanlon (@BlairOHanlon1) January 29, 2022

OHHHH BABY DO YOU KNOW WHAT THATS WORTH https://t.co/VDoNlmD7yT — Frankie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Frankie_Church0) January 29, 2022