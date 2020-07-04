Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class’, ‘excellent’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to performance of 30-y/o in Blackburn win

Many Leeds United supporters have been heaping praise onto Barry Douglas following the defender’s influential performance in the Whites’ vital 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

Marcelo Bielsa brought Douglas back into the starting line-up in the absence of Stuart Dallas, and the defender was in need of a strong performance to help him put himself back into contention for more regular starts during the last few matches of the campaign and beyond.

Douglas was very instrumental in Wolves’ promotion from the Championship back in the 2017/18 season, but Leeds supporters have not really seen the type of performances from him that he had shown at Wolves. This though was a performance that showed he still has the potential to be a real asset at left-back.

The 30-year-old was involved at both ends of the field making some crucial interventions when called upon down the left hand side of the Whites’ defence, while he was also at his best going forwards producing some quality deliveries into the box from open play at set pieces.

The defender provided some real balance down the left and he could even have capped his display with a goal, but his well taken free kick was kept out by a fine save from Christian Walton in the Blackburn goal.

Leeds fans will be hoping that Douglas can build confidence from this performance and help them get over the line in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

Here then, we take a look at what Leeds fans made of his performance against Blackburn on social media…


