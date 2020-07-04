‘Class’, ‘excellent’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to performance of 30-y/o in Blackburn win

Many Leeds United supporters have been heaping praise onto Barry Douglas following the defender’s influential performance in the Whites’ vital 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.

Marcelo Bielsa brought Douglas back into the starting line-up in the absence of Stuart Dallas, and the defender was in need of a strong performance to help him put himself back into contention for more regular starts during the last few matches of the campaign and beyond.

Douglas was very instrumental in Wolves’ promotion from the Championship back in the 2017/18 season, but Leeds supporters have not really seen the type of performances from him that he had shown at Wolves. This though was a performance that showed he still has the potential to be a real asset at left-back.

The 30-year-old was involved at both ends of the field making some crucial interventions when called upon down the left hand side of the Whites’ defence, while he was also at his best going forwards producing some quality deliveries into the box from open play at set pieces.

The defender provided some real balance down the left and he could even have capped his display with a goal, but his well taken free kick was kept out by a fine save from Christian Walton in the Blackburn goal.

Leeds fans will be hoping that Douglas can build confidence from this performance and help them get over the line in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

Here then, we take a look at what Leeds fans made of his performance against Blackburn on social media…

Good performance that. 2nd half excellent. Douglas had his best game so far for us. 5 to go 💙💛 #lufc #mot — Gary Keast 💛💙 (@garykeast70) July 4, 2020

Good, solid victory and no less than we deserved. Special mention for Barry Douglas who came in and performed really well. Another good performance from Patrick Bamford and a goal to boot; he led the line superbly. Fab all round. #lufc — Lucas (@LucasMonk_) July 4, 2020

Get in @LUFC . Thought Bamford put on a great display today & Douglas looked excellent at left back, very comfortable! Never mind what others have done, look after our own results and we're up. GET IN LEEDS #lufc — James Cockerham (@h_cockerham) July 4, 2020

Good performance from Douglas today, as much as I like Dallas he adds a lot more balance down the left. #LUFC — Mikey Mangan (@Mikeyyy1989) July 4, 2020

Result bigger than the performance, deserved the 3 points. Over to West Brom now (who I hope go up with us) Douglas excellent today #LUFC — Tony Mulraney (@tmulraney) July 4, 2020

Big win that! 💙💛 bring on Stoke. Keep Douglas in the team he was class and put dallas in the Costa position if he is fit #LUFC — Luke Riddell (@LukeRiddell24) July 4, 2020

Good win. Douglas with an excellent performance. Dallas might move to wide position if he comes back #lufc — mathew hibbert 💙💛 (@matteohib94) July 4, 2020