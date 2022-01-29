‘Class’, ‘Excellent news’ – These Cardiff City fans react to player announcement

Cardiff City have completed the signing of midfielder Alfie Doughty on loan from fellow Championship side Stoke City, the Welsh club have announced.

Doughty joined Stoke from Charlton back January 2021, after scoring three goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

However, the 22-year-old has yet to get the same sort of opportunities during his time with the Potters.

The midfielder has made 16 appearances for Stoke in total, but has yet to start a league game for the club.

As a result, Doughty has now completed a temporary move to Cardiff, joining the Bluebirds on loan until the end of the season.

Having completed that deal, the midfielder will now be aiming to help the club avoid relegation from the Championship, with Cardiff currently 20th in the table, three points clear of the bottom three.

Following confirmation of the move, Doughty becomes Cardiff’s third signing of the window, following loan deals for Cody Drameh and Tommy Doyle from Leeds and Manchester City respectively.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Doughty’s arrival, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on their club’s latest signing.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Might not be Giles but it's better than playing Ng at lwb who's not used to playing on the left side, hopefully he can play tomorrow — SG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦆 (@sg_miner21) January 29, 2022

Always nice to see new signings! — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CCFCJaden) January 29, 2022

A lot of Stoke fans saying he’s a quality LWB which is exactly what we need! #MorisonsBarmyArmy — lewis davies (@lewdavies15) January 29, 2022

Gives us some balance to the team — Ike Brick (@IkeBrick97) January 29, 2022

Excellent news, welcome Alfie 👏🏼 — The Bob Bank Village 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bobbankvillage) January 29, 2022

Good signing this! — Michael Doucas (@MDoucas1988) January 29, 2022