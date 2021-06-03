‘Class’, ‘Disappointing’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans are divided over recent club reveal ahead of 2021/22 season

Ipswich Town have revealed their home kit for the upcoming season, under the management of Paul Cook.

The Tractor Boys finished ninth in the League One table this season, and will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion back into the Championship in the upcoming league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

The new kit features the club’s new shirt sponsor from pop superstar Ed Sheeran, whose tour logo features across the centre of the shirt.

Cook’s side showed glimpses of their quality in the 2020/21 season, but didn’t quite do enough to force themselves into the play-off positions.

Ipswich Town’s supporters will be eager to see their side push for a timely return into the Championship next term, with this upcoming season being the club’s third straight year in the third tier of English football.

Plenty of the Portman Road faithful took to social media to react to their latest kit launch ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Glad white shorts are back, disappointed gone back to the red badge, hate round necks, stripes should go down the arm aswell. All in all not great #itfc — Ian Wallbank (@thewallbank) June 3, 2021

Don’t understand fans wanting ‘creative’ kits. It’s smart, clean, classic and it’s ours! 💙 #itfc — ITFC 👤 (@_____ITFC) June 3, 2021

that’s actually so disappointing, not bad but nothing special 🙁 — WJ🇺🇸 (@ElliotWJ_) June 3, 2021

Attractive in its simplicity, but very plain as a result. A little disappointed tbh. Need to get the kit factor involved ITFC — Alex (@ITFC_Alex) June 3, 2021

Well that was a waste of built up anticipation. Basically last year's shirt with pin stripes you gotta squint to see. Zzzzz — Like a Dragon with an Ichibum. (@lazyboyblue) June 3, 2021

The most interesting part of this is the sponsor – a bit bland really. Nothing particularly wrong with it but also nothing really great about it. — James (@janthonydean) June 3, 2021

Classic kit! nothing stupid or fancy 👏👏 I like it #itfc — Simo (@Simo170482) June 3, 2021

Thats a promotion kit right there 💪👏👏👏 — The Fisherman (@MikeFisherman69) June 3, 2021

Decent but not over exciting. I will be ordering one though 🙂 — Aitchy (@IanAitchison7) June 3, 2021

Literally a remake of the 2019/20 kit…. Disappointing — Archie Norman (@ArchieNorman10) June 3, 2021

I really like it — Graham Saffery (@GrahamSaffery) June 3, 2021

That's class tbf — CharlieE (@eshiyfnkhrnjg) June 3, 2021