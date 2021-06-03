Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Class’, ‘Disappointing’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans are divided over recent club reveal ahead of 2021/22 season

Published

6 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have revealed their home kit for the upcoming season, under the management of Paul Cook. 

The Tractor Boys finished ninth in the League One table this season, and will be hoping they can mount a serious challenge for promotion back into the Championship in the upcoming league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

The new kit features the club’s new shirt sponsor from pop superstar Ed Sheeran, whose tour logo features across the centre of the shirt.

Cook’s side showed glimpses of their quality in the 2020/21 season, but didn’t quite do enough to force themselves into the play-off positions.

Which player has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons for Ipswich Town?

1 of 16

2020/21

Ipswich Town’s supporters will be eager to see their side push for a timely return into the Championship next term, with this upcoming season being the club’s third straight year in the third tier of English football.

Plenty of the Portman Road faithful took to social media to react to their latest kit launch ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Class’, ‘Disappointing’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans are divided over recent club reveal ahead of 2021/22 season

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: