Preston North End fell to a 4-0 defeat against a rampant Middlesbrough side on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium.

Ryan Lowe's side are drifting towards another nothing of a season, sitting mid-table in the Championship and seven points adrift of the play-off picture.

On Saturday they came up against another inspired Boro performance, as Michael Carrick aims to hunt down Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.

Chuba Akpom opened the scoring before Cameron Archer's second-half brace took the game away from PNE within six minutes. Marcus Forss rounded off the scoring in the 95th minute following Bambo Diaby's red card.

It was a bleak away day for Preston's travelling fans, yet they made the most of it, making themselves heard from the away end at the Riverside Stadium - @GHodgsonSport sharing some footage of North End fans taking aim at Blackpool.

Plenty of Preston fans had their say on the footage:

It wasn't just Preston fans reacting to the footage on social media, though.

Middlesbrough fans had their say on the travelling support and, naturally, a couple of Blackpool supporters given they were the aim of Preston's chanting.