‘Class’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Swansea City fans are loving latest player announcement

Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Jamal Lowe on a three-year deal from Wigan Athletic.

Lowe caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Latics in his first season with the club, after signing from Portsmouth in the summer of 2019.

The 26-year-old scored six goals and chipped in with five assists in his 48 appearances for Wigan, although his efforts were unable to stop the club from being relegated into League One.

The club entered administration midway through the 2019/20 season, which saw them drop into the relegation places at the end of the campaign.

Swansea will be looking to mount a serious push for promotion this term under the management of Steve Cooper this term, after narrowly missing out on promotion last season.

The Swans were beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final, and will be keen to build on some strong performances towards the back end of last year’s league campaign.

