‘Class’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are impressed with one player’s display v Rochdale

Sheffield Wednesday progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening as they ran out 2-0 winners against League One outfit Rochdale.

Goals from Elias Kachunga and Josh Windass proved to be enough for Garry Monk’s side on the night, and the Owls boss will be pleased to see his side make it three wins from their opening three competitive matches this season.

It comes after they beat Cardiff City on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 Championship fixtures, and they’ll be eager to extend this good run of form for as long as possible.

Garry Monk made a number of changes to his side for the cup clash against Rochdale, with youngster Liam Shaw coming into the Sheffield Wednesday defence who went on to keep a clean sheet.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Shaw’s performance on the night against Rochdale.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

You and Brennan were class at the back tonight pal, done the Academy proud. Keep up that level of effort and you'll be getting game time left right and centre. — Æ (@_ae19_) September 15, 2020

Very, very decent performance tonight mate. Thought you read the game well. Good to see, keep taking those opportunities 👊🏼 — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) September 15, 2020

Brilliant debut man looked very composed read the game well. Keep working hard and performing like that and you'll definitely be a first teamer soon — James Thompson (@thompson_owl) September 15, 2020

Well done mate. Brilliant performance tonight not a foot wrong 👍🔵⚪ — vaughan_22 (@vaughan_22) September 15, 2020

