Portsmouth

‘Class’, ‘Been fantastic’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to player’s exploits

Published

35 mins ago

on

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to George Hirst’s goal and all round performance in their side’s 3-0 away victory over Lincoln City last night in Sky Bet League One. 

The South Coast side followed up their home victory over AFC Wimbledon on the weekend with a complete performance against the Imps at a cold Sincil Bank  yesterday evening, with Hirst getting on the scoresheet alongside the likes of Marcus Harness and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Hirst took his goal well as he prodded home a Ronan Curtis cross in the 66th minute to put Danny Cowley’s side control of the game as they went on to take all three points.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Pompey faithful to react to the striker’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance for the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


