‘Class’, ‘Been fantastic’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to player’s exploits

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to George Hirst’s goal and all round performance in their side’s 3-0 away victory over Lincoln City last night in Sky Bet League One.

The South Coast side followed up their home victory over AFC Wimbledon on the weekend with a complete performance against the Imps at a cold Sincil Bank yesterday evening, with Hirst getting on the scoresheet alongside the likes of Marcus Harness and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Hirst took his goal well as he prodded home a Ronan Curtis cross in the 66th minute to put Danny Cowley’s side control of the game as they went on to take all three points.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Pompey faithful to react to the striker’s exploits, with many taking to social media to air their views on his performance for the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Been fantastic today. Deserves it 👏🏻👏🏻 — Rory Peter (@RoryPeter7) November 23, 2021

best striker in the league — dan (@dan_oreillyy) November 23, 2021

What a move . Great poachers goal . When was the last time we controlled a game from start to finish so far !! Lol . Brilliant lads keep pushing and see this game out ⚽⚽⚽ — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) November 23, 2021

He works sooooooo much harder than moanquis , happy for him — Len (@Len87668696) November 23, 2021

👏👏👏 deserved that, get in!! — colin morby (@fireupthearcade) November 23, 2021

That should shut the trolls up — sam price (@silouska) November 23, 2021

Buzzing for him ngl 💙 https://t.co/WNSOUZxfv7 — Leanne (@Leanne_Howard99) November 23, 2021

Really good to see a player like Hirst who really does put the effort in, get a goal! Get in! Really good performance overall today from the blues! Love it! @Pompey @GeorgeHirst45 #pompey https://t.co/CPl0XGL7fJ — PO4 analyst (@Po4Analyst) November 23, 2021