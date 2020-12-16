‘Class again’ – Many Barnsley fans react to 22-year-old’s performance in Preston win

Barnsley came from behind to continue their outstanding former under Valerien Ismael following a 2-1 victory over Preston North End – with Victory Adeboyejo netting his first Oakwell goal for more than two years.

Sean Maguire put Preston ahead inside the opening two minutes before Tykes captain Alex Mowatt added another beauty to his ever-growing collecting of long-range goals to equalise nine minutes into the second period.

Barnsley looked on course for their first draw in the Championship for 12 matches, although Adeboyejo had other ideas, latching onto Cauley Woodrow’s pass with 10 minutes left before dispatching into the far corner with a finish that was reminiscent of Thierry Henry in his prime.

Do you love Barnsley? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Tykes that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 Which year were Barnsley founded in? 1885 1886 1887 1890

When Ismael replaced Gerhard Struber in October, only goal-difference was keeping Barnsley outside of the relegation-zone, whilst Tuesday’s victory saw the Oakwell side move within four points of the top-six.

Adeboyejo is one player that has massively benefited from the Frenchman’s arrival – with 10 of his 12 appearances and both of his goals this season coming since the new manager arrived.

And here, we’ve been looking at how Tykes supporters have been reacting to the 22-year-old’s display against Preston.

It’s fair to say that they’re thrilled with their young striker, as you can see by some of the replies:

Gotta be @Victor_Ade_9 for the winning goal, can’t wait to be in ponte end chanting his name 🔴 — Connor Tasker (@TaskerConnor) December 16, 2020

What a player! — Christmas Victor ⛄️ (@AdeboyeGOAL) December 15, 2020

Hard work paying off mate. The new coach has seen the hard work you putting in training & has confidence in you.. 👏👏👍 — Richard (Ritchie) Hazelhurst (@richardhazelhu2) December 16, 2020

Amazing performance again Vic and the Lord is certainly blessing you! Keep it up! 🙌🏻❤️ — Joe Beardsall (@josephbeardsall) December 15, 2020

Sensational goal Vic. Thank you. COYR! — Teacher T (@TeacherT19) December 15, 2020

Class again Vic 👏👏 — Josh (@joshlwhittaker) December 15, 2020

What a player😍 — Jamie (@bfcjamie1) December 15, 2020

Superb Victor well done 🔥❤️🔴 — ClaireBFC (@BfcClaire) December 15, 2020