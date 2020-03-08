‘Class act’, ‘Will go far’ – These Leeds United fans react to Danny Cowley claim

Many Leeds United supporters have been reacting to comments from Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley after he suggested that the Whites are the best team in the league.

Huddersfield were on the end of another excellent performance from Leeds on Saturday, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side continued their fine recent form that has seen them win five successive matches to climb back to the top of the Championship table.

The Whites managed to get themselves in front against Huddersfield inside the opening three minutes, with Luke Ayling once again getting himself on the score sheet, and from that point on it was always going to be an uphill struggle for the Terriers, who were eventually put out of the game by Patrick Bamford adding a second just after the break.

As they did against Hull City in their previous game, Leeds controlled possession and stifled any opportunities that Huddersfield had to build any momentum in the game, as they searched for a route back into the contest – and it is that sort of performance that will make them really difficult to catch now.

Bielsa’s side are now seven points clear of third placed Fulham, and as Cowley suggests it now looks almost inevitable that they will go on to earn promotion, especially if they carry on playing like they have been doing in the last few weeks.

Speaking to the media post-match following his sides’ defeat at Leeds, Cowley stated that he feels the Whites are by a distance the best side in the league, and that he will be interested to see how they perform in the top-flight next term.

“The manager. They have some really good players as well. I’m going to be really interested to see when they go up how they do in the Premier League. It’s when, not if. They’re the best team in the division by miles.”

Here then we take a look at how Leeds fans have reacted to these comments from Cowley on social media…

Top notch comments these, class act young Cowley. — MMLUFC (@Michael46041497) March 7, 2020

Talks lot sense cowley will go far in v game just needs v right club — Paul Smith (@paulsmith101117) March 7, 2020

A lot of respect for him. Good young manager. He respected and praised good football without sniping or saltiness. A lot of older ones could learn from him. — 1919 – Bielsa 💙💛 (@aclr1972) March 7, 2020

A very good young manager who will have learned so much from Bielsa. I remember the way Bielsa told him he would get Huddersfield out of the danger zone after the first game. Respect both ways. #MOT — Kevin Lucas (@KevinLucas26) March 7, 2020

Honest manager who talks sense. Fair play for his comments. He will go far. — Herbie Jassi (@herbie1178) March 7, 2020

Nice words from a unbitter manager for once — mark keough (@29mark1) March 7, 2020

Cowley was to Lincoln City what Bielsa is to Leeds. He's a very good young manager, who will get a tremendous reception when Huddersfield visit Lincoln next season. — Wilfred Martin (@wilfmartin72) March 7, 2020