Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Class act’, ‘What did we ever do to deserve you?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans love passionate message from former Owls figure

Published

8 mins ago

on

Carlos Carvalhal has called for all Sheffield Wednesday fans to get behind new boss Darren Moore as they look to stay in the Championship.

The Portuguese coach is a very popular figure at Hillsborough after taking the team to the play-offs in his full two seasons in charge from 2015.

So, the current Braga chief still keeps an eye on the Owls, and he sent a passionate message on Twitter following Moore’s appointment.

Were each of these 20 former Sheffield Wednesday players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Mark Beevers

It’s time to be together!!! It’s not about Chairman, Manager, players or fans … it’s about Sheffield Wednesday! Stop the critics, be positive and together, “wake the monster”… we must stay in championship this season. Good luck Darren Moore.”

Moore is taking over with the Yorkshire outfit in a very concerning position. They are 23rd in the Championship and six points away from safety, with just 14 games left to play.

The decision to bring the 46-year-old in from Doncaster is one that has generally gone down well with the fans, so many were on board with Carvalhal’s message, as they too recognise just how important the next few months are going to be.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Carvalhal’s tweet…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Class act’, ‘What did we ever do to deserve you?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans love passionate message from former Owls figure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: