‘Class act’, ‘What did we ever do to deserve you?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans love passionate message from former Owls figure

Carlos Carvalhal has called for all Sheffield Wednesday fans to get behind new boss Darren Moore as they look to stay in the Championship.

It’s time to be together!!!

It’s not about Chairman, Manager, players or fans … it’s about Sheffield Wednesday!

Stop the critics, be positive and together, “wake the monster”… we must stay in championship this season.

Good luck Darren Moore. https://t.co/4iZLzwjlqI — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 1, 2021

The Portuguese coach is a very popular figure at Hillsborough after taking the team to the play-offs in his full two seasons in charge from 2015.

So, the current Braga chief still keeps an eye on the Owls, and he sent a passionate message on Twitter following Moore’s appointment.

“It’s time to be together!!! It’s not about Chairman, Manager, players or fans … it’s about Sheffield Wednesday! Stop the critics, be positive and together, “wake the monster”… we must stay in championship this season. Good luck Darren Moore.”

Moore is taking over with the Yorkshire outfit in a very concerning position. They are 23rd in the Championship and six points away from safety, with just 14 games left to play.

The decision to bring the 46-year-old in from Doncaster is one that has generally gone down well with the fans, so many were on board with Carvalhal’s message, as they too recognise just how important the next few months are going to be.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Carvalhal’s tweet…

I love the sentiment. I want to feel the same. I’m 100% behind Moore as I am any manager. I’m afraid it IS about the Chairman though. He’s 100% the reason we are where #swfc are. He’s 100% the reason we’ve taken two months to appoint him when we’re 6 points from safety. — Michael Januszkiewicz (@yana1867) March 1, 2021

Could not love you more! Love that you still say "we" #wawaw — Liz Burgess (@lizburgess83) March 1, 2021

Yes!!! Thank you for your words and for still caring about us .forever an owl 🦉 .. we need to get behind the lads and Darren.. stop the negative comments and stick together. After all wawaw !! 💙🦉💙 — angie nichols (@shabbasgal) March 1, 2021

Carlos you are a legend mate, genuinely care about our club even though you are elsewhere for now, gave us the best football/memories for a long time, gave our club hope & belief again, took us closest to getting back to the top flight, need to come back & finish the job one day. — Michael Orwin (@MikeOrwin25) March 1, 2021

What did we ever do to deserve you 🦉💙 Always had and will have a space in my heart for you. Top top man — swfc (@Harry_Winter6) March 1, 2021

Please come back in some capacity one day. Class act — Lewis Evans (@ufcflyingknee) March 1, 2021

The love I have for you is unconditional. — Tom Wright (@TomWrighty8) March 1, 2021