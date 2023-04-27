Sheffield United secured a return to the Premier League last night following a two-year absence from this division.

After suffering a defeat in the play-offs last year, the Blades have managed to avoid this particular competition by claiming a top-two finish alongside champions Burnley.

United knew that by securing all three points in yesterday's clash with West Bromwich Albion, they would gain an insurmountable advantage over Luton Town.

However, the Blades nearly fell behind in the opening stages of this clash as Karlan Grant failed to hit the target for the visitors with a header.

Following the break, United took the lead via an effort from Sander Berge.

After Iliman Ndiaye capitalised on a poor pass from Taylor Gardner-Hickman, the Senegal international teed up Berge who slotted an effort into the back of the net.

Anel Ahmedhodzic then scored the Blades' second goal of the night as he diverted an effort past goalkeeper Alex Palmer.

West Brom were unable to get back into the game as United secured promotion in front of their own supporters.

What was Slavisa Jokanovic's message to Sheffield United?

Following confirmation of the Blades' promotion to the Premier League, former boss Slavisa Jokanavic opted to send a message to the club on Twitter.

Jokanovic posted: "Congratulations to Sheffield United on their promotion!

"Happy for the club and the fans.

How have Sheffield United's supporters responded to this message?

Upon seeing Jokanovic's message, many Blades fans offered their thoughts on the social media platform.

These Blades fans praised Jokanovic, who was sacked by the club in 2021, for the classy post.

Meanwhile, these fans thanked Jokanovic for playing a role in the development of Ndiaye.

Ndiaye was brought into the first-team fold during the Serbian's brief spell in charge of the club.

The 23-year-old has since gone on to become a key member of United's side.

As well as scoring 13 goals in the Championship this season, Ndiaye has also provided eight assists for his team-mates, the latest of which came during last night's game.

As for these fans, they admitted that they were sorry that it did not work out for Jokanovic at Sheffield United.

Since parting ways with the Blades, Jokanovic has overseen proceedings at Dynamo Moscow.

Dynamo are currently sixth in the Russian Premier League and set to take on FC Fakel Voronezh tomorrow.

Jokanovic has guided his current side to 15 victories in the 34 games that he has presided over.