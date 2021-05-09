‘Class act’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – These Cardiff fans react as long-serving player confirms departure

Cardiff City will be looking to build on an eighth-placed Championship finish next season, but they’ll be doing it without one of their long-serving players.

That’s because winger Junior Hoilett will be saying goodbye to the Bluebirds when his contract expires this summer after nearly five years in the Welsh capital.

The Canada international has achieved promotion to the Premier League with the club and scored nine goals in the 2017-18 season to help get them there, and for the most part since he arrived at Cardiff in October 2016 he’s been a regular in the side.

Things have been different this season though for Hoilett, who was in and out of the Cardiff side before Neil Harris was sacked in January, and his fortunes didn’t change when Mick McCarthy arrived.

After playing 50 minutes against Barnsley in McCarthy’s first game in charge, Hoilett hasn’t played a single minute for the Bluebirds and he is departing for pastures new to attempt to play regular football elsewhere.

Hoilett penned an emotional farewell message on Twitter after confirming his departure, thanking staff and players at the club before professing that he will always be a Bluebird.

The 30-year-old was clearly a fan favourite and Cardiff fans have been reacting in kind to his departure.

Thanks for so many brilliant moments. Good luck. — Neil McEvoy 🟥⬜🟩 (@neiljmcevoy) May 9, 2021

An amazing servant for the football club and one of the best free signings we’ve ever made. Thanks for all the memories Junior.. once a Bluebird 🐦 — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@matthewjamesali) May 9, 2021

Quality servant you’ve been! Good luck in the step of your career 🇨🇦 — Joshua Watson (@josh_wats09123) May 9, 2021

class act on and off the pitch done well in a city shirt all the best in your next journey ⚽️once a bluebird always a bluebird — Steven Lloyd (@slloyd1985) May 9, 2021

Your name will still be sang around the ground for years once a Bluebird Always bluebird 👏👏👏 — Michael Watkins (@mkwat1927) May 9, 2021

You've been fantastic for us from the very beginning. Wish you nothing but the best. — Timothy Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@timcliffsmith) May 9, 2021

Shame we don’t get to give you a proper send off. Best of luck Junior — Andy Barham (@AndybarhamTSG) May 9, 2021

Best of luck mate, City legend 👏🏽 — Elliott Cantor (@ElliottCantor) May 9, 2021

thanks for the memories! 🙌🏽 wishing you the best for the future — Adz (@adz_the_legend) May 9, 2021