Cardiff City

‘Class act’, ‘Thanks for the memories’ – These Cardiff fans react as long-serving player confirms departure

Cardiff City will be looking to build on an eighth-placed Championship finish next season, but they’ll be doing it without one of their long-serving players.

That’s because winger Junior Hoilett will be saying goodbye to the Bluebirds when his contract expires this summer after nearly five years in the Welsh capital.

The Canada international has achieved promotion to the Premier League with the club and scored nine goals in the 2017-18 season to help get them there, and for the most part since he arrived at Cardiff in October 2016 he’s been a regular in the side.

Things have been different this season though for Hoilett, who was in and out of the Cardiff side before Neil Harris was sacked in January, and his fortunes didn’t change when Mick McCarthy arrived.

After playing 50 minutes against Barnsley in McCarthy’s first game in charge, Hoilett hasn’t played a single minute for the Bluebirds and he is departing for pastures new to attempt to play regular football elsewhere.

Hoilett penned an emotional farewell message on Twitter after confirming his departure, thanking staff and players at the club before professing that he will always be a Bluebird.

The 30-year-old was clearly a fan favourite and Cardiff fans have been reacting in kind to his departure.


