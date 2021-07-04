Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class act’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are loving Jude Bellingham’s latest gesture

Published

5 mins ago

on

England booked their spot in the semi-final of the European Championships with an impressive 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday evening. 

A brace from Harry Kane added with goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw Gareth Southgate’s side progress to the next round of the competition this summer.

The Three Lions will now take on Denmark on Wednesday evening for a place in the final, with many England fans dreaming of football potentially ‘coming home’ this year.

One player that featured in the win over Ukraine on Saturday was Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The youngster replaced Kalvin Phillips as a second-half substitute, in what was his third appearance in the tournament.

After the full-time whistle, Bellingham was captured giving his shirt to a group of Birmingham City supporters that had been in attendance in the win over Ukraine.

Bellingham came through the Blues’ academy, and went on to make 44 appearances for the club’s first-team, before signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to react to this emerging footage of Bellingham’s gesture.

