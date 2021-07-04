‘Class act’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans are loving Jude Bellingham’s latest gesture

England booked their spot in the semi-final of the European Championships with an impressive 4-0 win over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday evening.

A brace from Harry Kane added with goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw Gareth Southgate’s side progress to the next round of the competition this summer.

The Three Lions will now take on Denmark on Wednesday evening for a place in the final, with many England fans dreaming of football potentially ‘coming home’ this year.

One player that featured in the win over Ukraine on Saturday was Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The youngster replaced Kalvin Phillips as a second-half substitute, in what was his third appearance in the tournament.

After the full-time whistle, Bellingham was captured giving his shirt to a group of Birmingham City supporters that had been in attendance in the win over Ukraine.

Bellingham came through the Blues’ academy, and went on to make 44 appearances for the club’s first-team, before signing for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

@Birchy1788 nice touch that is 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔵⚪️ — Mike (@MikeJabBCFC) July 4, 2021

This is why I’m happy that your my sons role model. A pleasure to have watched you in the flesh even for the short time it was. You’re a credit to those around you. KRO and good luck the rest of the euros 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — john (@26jpa) July 3, 2021

What a top man @BellinghamJude is, all those fans in the ground and he seeks out those of his beloved Blues, just such ashame covid ruined Judes St.Andrews send off, the fans never got to say thank you and goodbye, back one day we hope the 22 shirt is waiting Jude KRO — Chris Mullins (@CBMullins83) July 3, 2021

Gz Jude, you and the team are the best of us, onwards 👏 — Richard Pipe 💙 (@Pipey77) July 4, 2021

No matter what club you’re at you deserve to be at the top of that tree. We all know you’re blues through and through. Future England captain for sure #KRO #HeyJude — Guesty® (@Gu35ty) July 4, 2021

Come back to blues — Adam Stott (@Adamstott04) July 3, 2021

Jude you are class act up the blues — Barry Chapman (@BarryCh16096578) July 4, 2021

💙💙💙💙💙 KRO Jude, at 18 your an unreal football talent, but you are a better human being than most, great role model for kids to look up to, will always follow you and your career, you will be a legend one day, keep it real 💙💙💙💙💙💙 — Charlie Woodward (@CharlieNo1Don) July 4, 2021

Nothing but love for you Jude. Thank you representing our club in the wonderful way that you do #KRO #BCFC x — Richard Carter (@R_J_Carter) July 3, 2021

Give the man the keys to Birmingham, goat🐐 — Dan (@danfarr26) July 3, 2021