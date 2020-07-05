‘Class act’, ‘Pay him whatever he wants’ – Plenty of Fulham fans urging club to sign PL man

Fulham fans have hailed the performance of on-loan star Harrison Reed after the 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

Scott Parker’s side churned out another uninspired win yesterday. This time it was the lowly Birmingham City who were dealt a late blow, with Josh Onomah scoring the goal.

It was a dull performance all-round, but one man stood out. Reed has been a favourite amongst Fulham fans since signing on-loan from Southampton at the start of the season.

Although he’s missed large parts through injury, he’s managed 21 league appearances for the club, and plenty of fans would love to see him sign a permanent deal ahead of next season.

Parker has already made the stays of Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Reid permanent, and is set to make Anthony Knockaert’s stay a permanent one as well.

Here’s what Fulham fans had to say about Reed’s performance yesterday:

Man if we don’t sign @HarrisonReed permanently after his amazing season, something has been very wrong. Never thought he’d slot in as well as he has.@TonyKhan get to work please mate, pay him whatever he wants!! — Liavinco (@Liavinco) July 5, 2020

Harrison Reed has been key for us since the return. The most consistent player by far. He is always there, making the necessary interceptions and good passes. Thank goodness he is fit and long may that last. Please can we keep him? Again my MOTM #ffc #FULBIR #coyw — Jo Zanetti (@jozanetti) July 4, 2020

That’s wat happens when u have @HarrisonReed @Big_Hec35 in the first 11⚫️⚪️ — K1 Drizz (@kiangrace031) July 4, 2020

Great win at the wire! Would love to see us buy Reed! — Bear McBride (@BearMcBride) July 4, 2020

Best player at the club by a mile love you boss ❤️ ps pls sign permanently — Hugo (@Hugo__FFC) July 4, 2020

In terms of ability, application and attitude, you have been second to none this season, @HarrisonReed – a class act from start to finish. Whatever division we’re in next season, fingers crossed you’ll still be with us. #COYW — Michael Byers (@byerstweets) July 4, 2020

Please sign! Absolute quality and can do it at a higher level! — Stefj1987 (@Stefj19871) July 4, 2020