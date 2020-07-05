Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

‘Class act’, ‘Pay him whatever he wants’ – Plenty of Fulham fans urging club to sign PL man

Published

9 mins ago

on

Fulham fans have hailed the performance of on-loan star Harrison Reed after the 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

Scott Parker’s side churned out another uninspired win yesterday. This time it was the lowly Birmingham City who were dealt a late blow, with Josh Onomah scoring the goal.

It was a dull performance all-round, but one man stood out. Reed has been a favourite amongst Fulham fans since signing on-loan from Southampton at the start of the season.

Can you get 100% on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 8

What is the furthest stage that Fulham have reached in the FA Cup in the last ten years?

Although he’s missed large parts through injury, he’s managed 21 league appearances for the club, and plenty of fans would love to see him sign a permanent deal ahead of next season.

Parker has already made the stays of Ivan Cavaleiro and Bobby Reid permanent, and is set to make Anthony Knockaert’s stay a permanent one as well.

Here’s what Fulham fans had to say about Reed’s performance yesterday:


Related Topics:

Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Class act’, ‘Pay him whatever he wants’ – Plenty of Fulham fans urging club to sign PL man

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: