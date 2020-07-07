‘Class act’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving this player’s heartwarming gesture

Leeds United remain well on courses to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

One player that has played a key role in their push for promotion into the top-flight is Patrick Bamford, with the forward scoring 15 goals in all competitions this term.

Bamford has recently been captured hosting a quiz evening for some of the teachers at the Leeds United foundation, with off-the-field events preventing it from taking place in person at this moment in time.

Just @Patrick_Bamford giving up some of his Monday evening to host a quiz for teachers who work with our Foundation. Class on and off the field #LUFC pic.twitter.com/2ljW7FvdMR — James Mooney (@JayMooney86) July 6, 2020

Legend, a lot of pressure on anybody who wears the number 9 at Leeds. He’s taken some unjustified social media poundings this season and he’s continued to dig deep, work hard, rise above it and keep putting in top performances 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 credit to the club and himself — Nick Burns (@NickBurns1983) July 6, 2020

The first choice number 9 of the greatest coach in world football…nobody works harder for this team! Top man Pat 9️⃣ #lufc — Pete Vickers (@petevickers) July 6, 2020

Paddy! 🙌🏻👏🏻🤩 top lad! — Yan Sulikowski (@YanSulikowski) July 6, 2020

Good lad Pat! Top bloke — JM (@Joey1919LS11) July 6, 2020

Love this man! Praise the Lord👏🏻 a man of the people — Ben Roberts (@Ben_Roberts_01) July 6, 2020

Class act is Bamford. — Adam Huws (@LeedsCymru) July 6, 2020

Top class Pat 🤍💛💙 — Super_Leeds_MOT🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴‍☠️🍻🥂 (@SuperLeedsUtd5) July 7, 2020

Some man😍, he has my full heart 💛💙 — Jack 🇮🇨 (@jackkleeds) July 6, 2020

I absolutely love him 😍 — Chantelle (@clunn1989) July 6, 2020

What a GUY. LOVE HIM ❤ — Tashy ❤🧏🏿‍♀️ (@leedslassy_17) July 6, 2020

Brilliant stuff — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) July 6, 2020