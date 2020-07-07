Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class act’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans are loving this player’s heartwarming gesture

Leeds United remain well on courses to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa. 

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford heading into the final five matches of this year’s campaign.

One player that has played a key role in their push for promotion into the top-flight is Patrick Bamford, with the forward scoring 15 goals in all competitions this term.

Bamford has recently been captured hosting a quiz evening for some of the teachers at the Leeds United foundation, with off-the-field events preventing it from taking place in person at this moment in time.

Plenty of Leeds United fans took to social media to react to Bamford’s recent gesture.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


