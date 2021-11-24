Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Class’, ‘Absolute legend’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to ace’s message

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lee Gregory’s message after their win over MK Dons last night at Hillsborough in Sky Bet League One. 

The striker was once again amongst the goals as he equalised for his side on the night as they came from behind to take an important three points against one of their fellow play-off contenders.

Gregory now has six goals for the Owls since his move from Stoke City in the summer and is fast becoming a favourite amongst the fans at the Steel City club.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Wednesday faithful to react to Gregory’s message last night, with many taking to social media to respond to the striker after his latest exploits.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Gregory celebrated a well earned three points.


